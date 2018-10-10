Casting Call: Extras needed for Hank Azaria's "Brockmire", a Jamie Foxx project and more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 10 - 17

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

OPEN CALL featuring THREE CASTING COMPANIES!

“Marinella-Hume // Catrett & Associates // Extras Casting Atlanta”

* Everyone near Conyers or Covington area, 3 Casting Teams are seeking “Paid Extras”

at an Open Call during the 3rd Annual Latin festival

* When: THIS SUNDAY – OCTOBER 14th // 12pm – 7pm (Rain or Shine)

* Where: 3rd Annual Conyers Latin Festival

1400 Parker Rd., Conyers, Ga. 30094

* Please attend Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken. 18yrs & Older

* If you can't attend, apply online marinellahumecasting.com and watch the video tutorial!

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities to portray Kids at a “4th of July festival”. 7 – 15yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: WEDNESDAY Oct. 17th

* Put “FESTIVAL KID” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(ADULTS LOVE FESTIVALS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “4th of July festival” attendees 18yrs +

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Wednesday Oct. 17th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 3-Day Booking

* Put “FOUTH OF JULY” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

(MARCHING BAND)

* REAL Marching Band, or Individuals w/Marching Band Experience 18yrs & Older

* MUST have their own Instruments for a “4th of July Scene”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Thursday Oct. 18th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 2-Day Booking

* Put “BAND or INDIVIDUAL” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]

(Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(BOW AND ARROW)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]

(WESTERN PIONEERS)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Civil War Reenactors” 18 – 90yrs

* Seeking: 1800’s hair styles, beards, mustaches to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement.

* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “FRONTIESMEN” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]

(WESTERN HOSPITALITY)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Females to portray “Civil War Reenactors” 18 – 90yrs

* 1800’s Long Hair w/appropriate period look to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement.

* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “FRONTIESWOMAN” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(VIP PATRONS)

* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types” 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “VIP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(GUARDS)

* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards” 20 – 40yrs

* Height: over 6’0 // Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GUARD” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(DRUG WORKERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse” 18 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “WORKERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]

(BAR PATRONS)

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons” 21 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]

(BALLERS)

* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)

* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)

* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) [email protected]

(MUSIC FESTIVAL)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray patrons at “Big Music Festival” 18 – 35yrs

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(10/12) & SATURDAY (10/13)

* Put “MUSIC FESTIVAL” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

(FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

* Seeking: SOUL TRAIN DANCERS 18yrs & Older

* Seeking: MUSICIANS 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



New Life Casting

“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

(VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login