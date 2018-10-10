Casting Call: Extras needed for Hank Azaria's "Brockmire", a Jamie Foxx project and more

Open roles for October 10th - 17th

October 10, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 10 - 17

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

OPEN CALL featuring THREE CASTING COMPANIES!   

 “Marinella-Hume  //  Catrett & Associates  //  Extras Casting Atlanta”

* Everyone near Conyers or Covington area, 3 Casting Teams are seeking “Paid Extras”

at an Open Call during the 3rd Annual Latin festival

* When: THIS SUNDAY – OCTOBER 14th // 12pm – 7pm  (Rain or Shine)

* Where: 3rd Annual Conyers Latin Festival

                1400 Parker Rd., Conyers, Ga. 30094

* Please attend Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken.  18yrs & Older  

* If you can't attend, apply online marinellahumecasting.com and watch the video tutorial!

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities  to portray Kids at a “4th of July festival”.  7 – 15yrs 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: WEDNESDAY Oct. 17th

* Put “FESTIVAL KID” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   [email protected] 

   (ADULTS LOVE FESTIVALS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “4th of July festival” attendees  18yrs +  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Wednesday Oct. 17th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 3-Day Booking 

* Put “FOUTH OF JULY” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)  [email protected] 

   (MARCHING BAND)

* REAL Marching Band, or Individuals w/Marching Band Experience   18yrs & Older  

* MUST have their own Instruments for a “4th of July Scene”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Thursday Oct. 18th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 2-Day Booking 

* Put “BAND or INDIVIDUAL” in subject line 

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3)  [email protected]

  (Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities.   21 – 55yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix)  [email protected]

  (Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire”   21 – 35yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire 

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

  (BOW AND ARROW)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“WESTERN” (TV)  [email protected]

  (WESTERN PIONEERS)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Civil War Reenactors”  18 – 90yrs      

* Seeking: 1800’s hair styles, beards, mustaches to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement. 

* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “FRONTIESMEN” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“WESTERN” (TV)  [email protected]

  (WESTERN HOSPITALITY)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Females to portray “Civil War Reenactors”  18 – 90yrs      

* 1800’s Long Hair w/appropriate period look to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement. 

* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “FRONTIESWOMAN” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (VIP PATRONS)

* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types”   21 – 35yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “VIP” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (GUARDS)

* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards”   20 – 40yrs 

* Height: over 6’0  //  Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GUARD” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (DRUG WORKERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse”  18 – 55yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “WORKERS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT”   [email protected]

    (BAR PATRONS)

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons”   21 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru  Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT”   [email protected] 

    (BALLERS)

* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players  21 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Multiple Projects”  (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn) 

* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Multiple Projects”  (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn) 

* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s  &  90’s     

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“STAR” (TV)  [email protected]

     (MUSIC FESTIVAL)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray patrons at “Big Music Festival”  18 – 35yrs 

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(10/12)  & SATURDAY (10/13)

* Put “MUSIC FESTIVAL” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire  (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)  

  (FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older      

** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **

* Taping in Atlanta:  Now thru  December 2018  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)          

* Seeking: SOUL TRAIN DANCERS   18yrs & Older  
* Seeking: MUSICIANS   18yrs & Older  
* Taping in Atlanta:  Now thru  December 2018  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

New Life Casting   

“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

  (VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 //  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days. 

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

