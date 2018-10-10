Casting Call: Extras needed for Hank Azaria's "Brockmire", a Jamie Foxx project and more
Open roles for October 10th - 17th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 10 - 17
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
OPEN CALL featuring THREE CASTING COMPANIES!
“Marinella-Hume // Catrett & Associates // Extras Casting Atlanta”
* Everyone near Conyers or Covington area, 3 Casting Teams are seeking “Paid Extras”
at an Open Call during the 3rd Annual Latin festival
* When: THIS SUNDAY – OCTOBER 14th // 12pm – 7pm (Rain or Shine)
* Where: 3rd Annual Conyers Latin Festival
1400 Parker Rd., Conyers, Ga. 30094
* Please attend Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken. 18yrs & Older
* If you can't attend, apply online marinellahumecasting.com and watch the video tutorial!
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of ALL Ethnicities to portray Kids at a “4th of July festival”. 7 – 15yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: WEDNESDAY Oct. 17th
* Put “FESTIVAL KID” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(ADULTS LOVE FESTIVALS)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “4th of July festival” attendees 18yrs +
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Wednesday Oct. 17th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 3-Day Booking
* Put “FOUTH OF JULY” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
(MARCHING BAND)
* REAL Marching Band, or Individuals w/Marching Band Experience 18yrs & Older
* MUST have their own Instruments for a “4th of July Scene”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Thursday Oct. 18th – Friday Oct. 19th // Mandatory 2-Day Booking
* Put “BAND or INDIVIDUAL” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]
(Starring: HANK AZARIA)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Marlon Wayans)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire
* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(BOW AND ARROW)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]
(WESTERN PIONEERS)
* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Civil War Reenactors” 18 – 90yrs
* Seeking: 1800’s hair styles, beards, mustaches to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement.
* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “FRONTIESMEN” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]
(WESTERN HOSPITALITY)
* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Females to portray “Civil War Reenactors” 18 – 90yrs
* 1800’s Long Hair w/appropriate period look to portray townsfolk in frontier settlement.
* Shoots: Oct. 16th thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “FRONTIESWOMAN” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(VIP PATRONS)
* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types” 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “VIP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(GUARDS)
* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards” 20 – 40yrs
* Height: over 6’0 // Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “GUARD” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(DRUG WORKERS)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse” 18 – 55yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: October 15th thru 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “WORKERS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]
(BAR PATRONS)
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons” 21 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]
(BALLERS)
* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players 21 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)
* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)
* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) [email protected]
(MUSIC FESTIVAL)
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray patrons at “Big Music Festival” 18 – 35yrs
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY(10/12) & SATURDAY (10/13)
* Put “MUSIC FESTIVAL” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire (21yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)
* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
* Seeking: SOUL TRAIN DANCERS 18yrs & Older
* Seeking: MUSICIANS 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
New Life Casting
“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)
(VERY FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.
* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login