Casting Call: Extras needed for Samuel L Jackson's "The Banker", Ballers for a TV Pilot, and more

Open roles for October 17th - 24th

October 17, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

© Jason Getz

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 17 - 24

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”   (HBO) 

   (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as a “Police Officer or EMT”

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (VEHICLES)

* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)       

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

  (CLASSIC VEHICLES)

* Seeking: “Classic Vehicles” from the 1920’s to 1930  (Must be in Good Condition)     

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“The Resident” (TV)  [email protected]

     (WEDDING)

* Seeking: East Indian Men & Women to portray “Wedding Guest”   18yrs & Older

* MUST HAVE…Traditional East Indian Attire worn at a Wedding.

* Shoots: TOMORROW // THURSDAY 10/17

* Put “East Indian Wedding” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

   (HISPANIC BABY TWINS)

* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC BABY)

* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)

* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC INFANT)

* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line 

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3)  [email protected]

  (Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities.  21 – 55yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix)  [email protected]

  (Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire”   21 – 35yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire 

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (BOW AND ARROW)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“WESTERN” (TV)  [email protected]

  (BURLESQUE at MISS KITTY’S)

* Caucasian Females to portray “Prostitutes in the Old West” at an 1800’s Frontier Hotel   

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD.  18yrs & Older     

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th & Wednesday Oct. 31st  (in Conyers & Atlanta, Ga.)

* Put “BOUDOIR” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“WESTERN” (TV)  [email protected]

  (CALIFORNIA GOLD RUSH)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Miners & Prospectors”  21yrs & Older      

* Faces w/Character, or Scars – Missing or Gnarly Fingers – Interesting Eyes – Etc. 

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD.

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th (in Conyers, Ga.)

* Put “GOLD RUSH” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (BODYGUARDS)

* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards”   20 – 40yrs 

* Height: over 6’0 // Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GUARD” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (VIP PATRONS)

* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types”   21 – 35yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “VIP” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (DRUG WORKERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse”  18 – 55yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “WORKERS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT”   [email protected] 

    (BAR PATRONS)

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons”   21 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru  Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT”   [email protected] 

    (BALLERS)

* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players  21 – 34yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line 

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“THE BANKER”  (Film)   [email protected]

  (Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long)

* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys  2yrs old(ish) 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:

* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.
* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can
* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS  First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)
* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),
* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)

* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th  (Must be available both days)

* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women   18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court”  (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

New Life Casting   

“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

  (VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 //  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days. 

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes