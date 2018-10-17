Casting Call: Extras needed for Samuel L Jackson's "The Banker", Ballers for a TV Pilot, and more
Open roles for October 17th - 24th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 17 - 24
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as a “Police Officer or EMT”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(VEHICLES)
* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(CLASSIC VEHICLES)
* Seeking: “Classic Vehicles” from the 1920’s to 1930 (Must be in Good Condition)
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (TV) [email protected]
(WEDDING)
* Seeking: East Indian Men & Women to portray “Wedding Guest” 18yrs & Older
* MUST HAVE…Traditional East Indian Attire worn at a Wedding.
* Shoots: TOMORROW // THURSDAY 10/17
* Put “East Indian Wedding” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC BABY TWINS)
* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC BABY)
* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)
* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC INFANT)
* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]
(Starring: HANK AZARIA)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Marlon Wayans)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire
* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(BOW AND ARROW)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]
(BURLESQUE at MISS KITTY’S)
* Caucasian Females to portray “Prostitutes in the Old West” at an 1800’s Frontier Hotel
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th & Wednesday Oct. 31st (in Conyers & Atlanta, Ga.)
* Put “BOUDOIR” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]
(CALIFORNIA GOLD RUSH)
* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Miners & Prospectors” 21yrs & Older
* Faces w/Character, or Scars – Missing or Gnarly Fingers – Interesting Eyes – Etc.
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD.
* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th (in Conyers, Ga.)
* Put “GOLD RUSH” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(BODYGUARDS)
* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards” 20 – 40yrs
* Height: over 6’0 // Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “GUARD” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(VIP PATRONS)
* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types” 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “VIP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(DRUG WORKERS)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse” 18 – 55yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “WORKERS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]
(BAR PATRONS)
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons” 21 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]
(BALLERS)
* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players 21 – 34yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“THE BANKER” (Film) [email protected]
(Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long)
* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys 2yrs old(ish)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:
* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.
* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can
* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)
* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),
* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)
* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th (Must be available both days)
* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
New Life Casting
“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)
(VERY FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.
* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login