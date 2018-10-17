Casting Call: Extras needed for Samuel L Jackson's "The Banker", Ballers for a TV Pilot, and more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 17 - 24

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as a “Police Officer or EMT”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(VEHICLES)

* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(CLASSIC VEHICLES)

* Seeking: “Classic Vehicles” from the 1920’s to 1930 (Must be in Good Condition)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (TV) [email protected]

(WEDDING)

* Seeking: East Indian Men & Women to portray “Wedding Guest” 18yrs & Older

* MUST HAVE…Traditional East Indian Attire worn at a Wedding.

* Shoots: TOMORROW // THURSDAY 10/17

* Put “East Indian Wedding” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC BABY TWINS)

* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC BABY)

* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)

* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC INFANT)

* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]

(Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(BOW AND ARROW)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities who are experienced at “ARCHERY” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “ARCHERY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]

(BURLESQUE at MISS KITTY’S)

* Caucasian Females to portray “Prostitutes in the Old West” at an 1800’s Frontier Hotel

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th & Wednesday Oct. 31st (in Conyers & Atlanta, Ga.)

* Put “BOUDOIR” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“WESTERN” (TV) [email protected]

(CALIFORNIA GOLD RUSH)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Black Males to portray “Miners & Prospectors” 21yrs & Older

* Faces w/Character, or Scars – Missing or Gnarly Fingers – Interesting Eyes – Etc.

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD.

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 29th (in Conyers, Ga.)

* Put “GOLD RUSH” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(BODYGUARDS)

* Seeking: Males of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Bodyguards” 20 – 40yrs

* Height: over 6’0 // Body Type: Fit Large & Intimidating body types

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “GUARD” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(VIP PATRONS)

* Seeking: Male & Females of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Model Types” 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “VIP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(DRUG WORKERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray workers in “Drug Warehouse” 18 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Oct. 31st -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “WORKERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]

(BAR PATRONS)

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, & Ethnicities to be “Bar Patrons” 21 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“NEW TV PILOT” [email protected]

(BALLERS)

* TALL Males (over 6’0) of All Ethnicities to portray “Basketball Players 21 – 34yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: NOW thru Nov. 8th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BASKETBALL PLAYER” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“THE BANKER” (Film) [email protected]

(Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long)

* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys 2yrs old(ish)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:

* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.

* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can

* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)

* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),

* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)

* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th (Must be available both days)

* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

New Life Casting

“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

(VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login