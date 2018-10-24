Casting Call: Extras could work w/Anthony Mackie this week, an HBO project needs Hot Wheels, and alot more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 24 - 31

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FIREARMS)

* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”

* Current & Former military personnel of All Ethnicities welcome. (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(TOWNSPEOPLE)

* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”

* (8 – 80yrs)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* ALSO, Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios. For info visit: www.Actorsspark.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(MILITARY)

* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel

* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st (Must Have Open Availability)

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(BLACK BABIES)

* Seeking: BLACK BABIES // Triplets, Twins, or Singles 2 months – 6 months old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “BLACK BABY or BLACK BABIES” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)

* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC INFANT)

* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC BABY TWINS)

* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(HISPANIC BABY)

* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(BARTENDERS)

* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(HOT WAITRESS)

* Seeking Females of all Ethnicities to portray Waitresses at a Honky-Tonk Bar

* Think: Hooters or Tilted Kilt // Please list any experience in submission. 21 – 35yrs

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must have open availability)

* Put “CAKE BY THE OCEAN” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]

(SIDE STEP AND DO-SI-DOE)

* Seeking: ANYONE who can Square Dance, Line Dance, or Hoedown 21 – 65yrs

* Please include a video of your dancing abilities.

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must be avail ALL weekdays during period)

* Put “BOOT-SCOOT & BOOGIE” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(WAREHOUSE WORKERS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities comfortable wearing a mask 18 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “WAREHOUSE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(STREET CREW)

* Males of All Ethnicities w/a Street or Mean apperaence 18 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “CREW” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(BOUNCER)

* Large Male w/a MEAN look to portray “Bouncer” (Must have a Black Suit) 21 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “BOUNCER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(HOT CLUB GOERS)

* Male & Females w/a Hot Trendy Look & Wardrobe to portray “Club Goers” 21 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(COUNTRY CLUB)

* Men & Women w/a Regal & Rich look and “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “COUNTRY CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(FAMILY)

* Black Men & Women – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]

(HANDSOME MEN)

* Dapper, GQ Type Males – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 21 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HANDSOME MEN” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.

* Shoots: NOW – December 2018 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Casting TaylorMade

“BROOKLYN” (HBO)

(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]

(Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“THE BANKER” (Film) [email protected]

(Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long )

* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys 2yrs old(ish)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:

* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.

* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can

* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)

* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),

* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)

* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th (Must be available both days)

* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line

New Life Casting

“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

(VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login