Casting Call: Extras could work w/Anthony Mackie this week, an HBO project needs Hot Wheels, and alot more
Open roles for October 24th - 31st
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 24 - 31
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FIREARMS)
* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”
* Current & Former military personnel of All Ethnicities welcome. (21yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(TOWNSPEOPLE)
* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”
* (8 – 80yrs)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(MILITARY)
* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel
* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st (Must Have Open Availability)
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(BLACK BABIES)
* Seeking: BLACK BABIES // Triplets, Twins, or Singles 2 months – 6 months old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “BLACK BABY or BLACK BABIES” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)
* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC INFANT)
* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC BABY TWINS)
* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(HISPANIC BABY)
* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(BARTENDERS)
* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar
* Please list any experience in submission. 21yrs & Older
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD
* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must have open availability)
* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(HOT WAITRESS)
* Seeking Females of all Ethnicities to portray Waitresses at a Honky-Tonk Bar
* Think: Hooters or Tilted Kilt // Please list any experience in submission. 21 – 35yrs
* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD
* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must have open availability)
* Put “CAKE BY THE OCEAN” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM) [email protected]
(SIDE STEP AND DO-SI-DOE)
* Seeking: ANYONE who can Square Dance, Line Dance, or Hoedown 21 – 65yrs
* Please include a video of your dancing abilities.
* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th (Must be avail ALL weekdays during period)
* Put “BOOT-SCOOT & BOOGIE” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(WAREHOUSE WORKERS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities comfortable wearing a mask 18 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days
* Put “WAREHOUSE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(STREET CREW)
* Males of All Ethnicities w/a Street or Mean apperaence 18 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days
* Put “CREW” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(BOUNCER)
* Large Male w/a MEAN look to portray “Bouncer” (Must have a Black Suit) 21 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days
* Put “BOUNCER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(HOT CLUB GOERS)
* Male & Females w/a Hot Trendy Look & Wardrobe to portray “Club Goers” 21 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days
* Put “CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(COUNTRY CLUB)
* Men & Women w/a Regal & Rich look and “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “COUNTRY CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(FAMILY)
* Black Men & Women – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (FILM) [email protected]
(HANDSOME MEN)
* Dapper, GQ Type Males – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire” 21 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Oct. 29th thru Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “HANDSOME MEN” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“BOOMERANG” (TV)
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.
* Shoots: NOW – December 2018 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Casting TaylorMade
“BROOKLYN” (HBO)
(Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)
* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Brockmire” (Season 3) [email protected]
(Starring: HANK AZARIA)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities. 21 – 55yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“THE BANKER” (Film) [email protected]
(Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long )
* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys 2yrs old(ish)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:
* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.
* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can
* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)
* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),
* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)
* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th (Must be available both days)
* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line
New Life Casting
“Untitled Docu-Series” (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)
(VERY FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 // 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days.
* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login