Casting Call: Extras could work w/Anthony Mackie this week, an HBO project needs Hot Wheels, and alot more

Open roles for October 24th - 31st

October 24, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

© Noah K. Murray

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 24 - 31

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FIREARMS) 

* Men & Women comfortable handling firearms to portray “Military Personnel”  

* Current & Former military personnel  of All Ethnicities welcome.  (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “MILITARY PERSONNEL” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (TOWNSPEOPLE) 

* Men, Women, Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”    

* (8 – 80yrs)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

* ALSO, Website offers Classes of ALL levels, Meet Industry Insiders, Upcoming Workshops.

* There’s something NEW from Get Scene Studios. For info visit: www.Actorsspark.com

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected]

     (MILITARY)

* Men & Women who are Current/Former Military to portray “Military Personnel 

* Must be Clean Cut or willing to receive a Military Hair Cut.  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: November 5th thru 21st  (Must Have Open Availability)

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (BLACK BABIES)

* Seeking: BLACK BABIES // Triplets, Twins, or Singles   2 months – 6 months old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “BLACK BABY or BLACK BABIES” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC TWIN INFANTS)

* Seeking: Hispanic Twin Infants -- 1 month – 6 months  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “BASILICA TWINS” in subject line 

 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC INFANT)

* Seeking: Hispanic Infant -- 1 month – 6 months  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “BASILICA INFANT” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

   (HISPANIC BABY TWINS)

* Seeking: TWIN Hispanic Baby Boys -- 6 months – 2yrs old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “HISPANIC TWIN BOYS” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project” (TV)  [email protected]

  (HISPANIC BABY)

* Seeking: Hispanic Baby Boy -- 6 months – 2yrs old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “HISPANIC BABY BOY” in subject line 

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Cambodian, or Mixed-Race Men & Women  18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (BARTENDERS)

* Hip/Scruffy Males All Ethnicities to portray “Bar backs & Wait staff” at honky-tonk bar

* Please list any experience in submission.  21yrs & Older       

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th  (Must have open availability)

* Put “HAVE A DRINK ON ME” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical”  (FILM)  [email protected]

  (HOT WAITRESS)

* Seeking Females of all Ethnicities to portray Waitresses at a Honky-Tonk Bar

* Think: Hooters or Tilted Kilt // Please list any experience in submission. 21 – 35yrs       

* This role will require a wardrobe fitting - Date TBD

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th  (Must have open availability)

* Put “CAKE BY THE OCEAN” in subject line.

 

 

Catrett & Associates Casting   

“Country Music Concert Musical” (FILM)  [email protected]

  (SIDE STEP AND DO-SI-DOE)

* Seeking: ANYONE who can Square Dance, Line Dance, or Hoedown   21 – 65yrs       

* Please include a video of your dancing abilities. 

* Shoots: Thursday November 1st – 16th  (Must be avail ALL weekdays during period)

* Put “BOOT-SCOOT & BOOGIE” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (WAREHOUSE WORKERS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities comfortable wearing a mask   18 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “WAREHOUSE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (STREET CREW)

* Males of All Ethnicities w/a Street or Mean apperaence   18 – 35yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “CREW” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (BOUNCER)

* Large Male w/a MEAN look to portray “Bouncer” (Must have a Black Suit)  21 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “BOUNCER” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (HOT CLUB GOERS)

* Male & Females w/a Hot Trendy Look & Wardrobe to portray “Club Goers”   21 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 25th & 26th -- Must be Available Both Days

* Put “CLUB” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected] 

    (COUNTRY CLUB)

* Men & Women w/a Regal & Rich look and “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire”   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th  thru  Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “COUNTRY CLUB” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected] 

    (FAMILY)

* Black Men & Women – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire”   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th  thru  Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (FILM)  [email protected] 

    (HANDSOME MEN)

* Dapper, GQ Type Males – Must have their “Sunday Best & Upscale Attire”  21 – 40yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Oct. 29th  thru  Nov. 17th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HANDSOME MEN” in subject line 

 

 

Hylton Casting

“BOOMERANG” (TV)  

  (FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Various Upcoming Roles.

* Shoots: NOW – December 2018    18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/Submissions/Extras

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now Thru – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“BROOKLYN”  (HBO) 

 (Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson)

* Seeking: Modern Cool Looking & Hybrid “Vehicles” (Must be in Good Condition)       

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Brockmire” (Season 3)  [email protected]

  (Starring: HANK AZARIA)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities.  21 – 55yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “FRESH FACE MALE or FEMALE” in subject line.

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“THE BANKER” (Film)   [email protected]

  (Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long )

* Seeking: IDENTICAL Black Twin Baby Boys  2yrs old(ish) 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please Submit the following for EACH CHILD:

* Send 2 CURRENT photos of your Boys TOGETHER – w/NO Hats or Sunglasses on.
* Have Some Photos of the Boys Smiling and Some NOT-Smiling if you can
* ALSO Submit – First/Last NAME of MINORS  First/Last NAME of PARENT(s)
* Phone Number(s), Email, City & State (where you’re coming from),
* Age, Weight, Height/Length in inches, Sizes (they are currently wearing)

* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 7th & Thursday Nov. 8th  (Must be available both days)

* Put “TWIN BOYS” in subject line

 

 

New Life Casting   

“Untitled Docu-Series”  (True Murder Mystery from 1983 Atlanta)

  (VERY FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: Slender Black Male // 5’3 – 5’8 //  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Shoots: Last Week of November for Multiple Days. 

* To submit - visit: http://newlifecasting.portal.wegotpop.com/apply

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”. NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes