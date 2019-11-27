Casting Call: Seeking Creative & Uniquely Decorated Christmas Trees For A New TV Show This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 27th - Dec. 4th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Jing A Ling Galing Productions

“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)

* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)

* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?

* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!

* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community

* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit: www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com

Catrett Casting

“New Untitled Project” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(FULL-TIME PHOTO DOUBLE – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Italian Male w/Tan or Olive Skin Tone – Muscular/Ripped w/a Full Head of Hair!

* 55yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Resume / Contact Info

* Shoots: Late January – April(ish)

This is a Full Time Job – Must have Open Availability & Be Extremely Responsible.

* Put “TAN DOUBLE” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry - but come from completely different worlds.

We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:

* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.

* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Rose Locke Casting

“Upcoming Untitled Project” Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(REMEMBER THE 70’s & 80’s)

* Seeking: Males & Female of All Ethnicities w/great 1970’s – 1980’s looks” 18 – 50yrs

* Please Submit photos in your best 1970’s & 80’s wardrobe.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 16th

* Put “BACK TO THE FUTURE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(1950’s MILITARY – POTENTIAL MULTIPLE DAY BOOKING)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray “1950’s Military” 18 – 35yrs

* This will require a Military Haircut & to be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)

* Potential Shoot Dates: December 17th, 18th, 19th & January 10th, 13th, 15th

(You don’t need to be avail all dates – but please list all dates you are available)

* Put “MILITARY 106” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(ASIAN MUSICIANS)

* Asian Male & Female Musicians (Please List Instruments you Play) 18yrs - Older

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 4th, 5th or 6th

* Shoots: December 9th

* Put “ASIAN MUSICIAN” in subject line

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” - NO minor can work on any Film/TV set w/o that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login