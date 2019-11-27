Casting Call: Seeking Creative & Uniquely Decorated Christmas Trees For A New TV Show This Week
Open roles for Nov. 27th - Dec. 4th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 27th - Dec. 4th
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Jing A Ling Galing Productions
“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)
* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)
* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?
* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!
* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community
* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit: www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com
Catrett Casting
“New Untitled Project” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(FULL-TIME PHOTO DOUBLE – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Italian Male w/Tan or Olive Skin Tone – Muscular/Ripped w/a Full Head of Hair!
* 55yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Resume / Contact Info
* Shoots: Late January – April(ish)
This is a Full Time Job – Must have Open Availability & Be Extremely Responsible.
* Put “TAN DOUBLE” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)
The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry - but come from completely different worlds.
We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:
* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.
* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?
* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?
* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?
* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?
If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Rose Locke Casting
“Upcoming Untitled Project” Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(REMEMBER THE 70’s & 80’s)
* Seeking: Males & Female of All Ethnicities w/great 1970’s – 1980’s looks” 18 – 50yrs
* Please Submit photos in your best 1970’s & 80’s wardrobe.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 16th
* Put “BACK TO THE FUTURE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(1950’s MILITARY – POTENTIAL MULTIPLE DAY BOOKING)
* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray “1950’s Military” 18 – 35yrs
* This will require a Military Haircut & to be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)
* Potential Shoot Dates: December 17th, 18th, 19th & January 10th, 13th, 15th
(You don’t need to be avail all dates – but please list all dates you are available)
* Put “MILITARY 106” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(ASIAN MUSICIANS)
* Asian Male & Female Musicians (Please List Instruments you Play) 18yrs - Older
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: Dec. 4th, 5th or 6th
* Shoots: December 9th
* Put “ASIAN MUSICIAN” in subject line
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” - NO minor can work on any Film/TV set w/o that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login