Casting Call: Punch The Ticket To Ride On A Jackie Gleason Type Bus This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Dec. 4th - 11th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Rose Locke Casting

“Untitled TV Series” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(PHOTO DOUBLES – Pays More $$$)

See The Roles Below & Use The Correct Subject Line - Shoots: December 12th

* DOUBLE 1

5’10 - 6’0 Hispanic Male with Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

Subject: FC DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 2

5’11 - 6’1 Caucasian Male with Short Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

Subject: CB DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 3

5’5 - 5’7 Brunette Caucasian Female, approx 120-140lbs

Subject: HH DOUBLE

HOW TO SUBMIT

* Please Submit: 3 Current Photos (Head, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Please Use The Correct Subject Line For The Role Being Applied For.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s FLORIDA)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray “1950’s Florida Residents” 18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “BUS PATRON” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s BUS STATION)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male to portray a Ticket Taker at a “Bus Station” Age: 40’s – 60’s

* Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “TICKETS PLEASE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s LIBRARY)

* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray “Library Patrons” Ages: 18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color, NO Weaves/Braids/Twist & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “LIBRARY PATRON” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Web Video” ECAATLVideos@gmail.com

(GRANDMOTHER)

* Black Women to portray a Sweet, Warm, Affectionate Grandma type. Age: 60’s – 80’s

* Please email us a recent “Full Body” picture with how you look today! NO SELFIES

* Also include in your Email Submission: Age, Ht, Wt, Clothing Sizes & Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday December 10th

* Put “GRANDMA” in subject line.

Jing A Ling Galing Productions

“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)

* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)

* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?

* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!

* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community

* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:

www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.

We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:

* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.

* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login