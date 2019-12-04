Casting Call: Punch The Ticket To Ride On A Jackie Gleason Type Bus This Week

Open roles for Dec. 4th - 11th

December 4, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
.

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Dec. 4th - 11th  

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Untitled TV Series” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (PHOTO DOUBLES – Pays More $$$)

 See The Roles Below & Use The Correct Subject Line - Shoots: December 12th

* DOUBLE 1
   5’10 - 6’0 Hispanic Male with Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

   Subject: FC DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 2
   5’11 - 6’1 Caucasian Male with Short Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

   Subject: CB DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 3
   5’5 - 5’7 Brunette Caucasian Female, approx 120-140lbs

   Subject: HH DOUBLE

HOW TO SUBMIT

* Please Submit: 3 Current Photos (Head, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Please Use The Correct Subject Line For The Role Being Applied For.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (1950’s FLORIDA)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray “1950’s Florida Residents”   18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)  

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th 

* Put “BUS PATRON” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (1950’s BUS STATION)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male to portray a Ticket Taker at a “Bus Station”   Age: 40’s – 60’s

* Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)  

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th  ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th 

* Put “TICKETS PLEASE” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (1950’s LIBRARY)

* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray “Library Patrons”   Ages: 18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)  

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color, NO Weaves/Braids/Twist & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th 

* Put “LIBRARY PATRON” in subject line

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Web Video”   ECAATLVideos@gmail.com  

   (GRANDMOTHER)

* Black Women to portray a Sweet, Warm, Affectionate Grandma type.  Age: 60’s – 80’s   

* Please email us a recent “Full Body” picture with how you look today!  NO SELFIES

* Also include in your Email Submission: Age, Ht, Wt, Clothing Sizes & Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday December 10th

* Put “GRANDMA” in subject line.

 

 

Jing A Ling Galing Productions    

“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV) 

* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)

* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?

* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!

* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community

* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:   

   www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)     

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.

  We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:
* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.
* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do? 

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com  

  (MILITARY  – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older 

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Multiple Upcoming Projects”   extras@destinationcasting.com 

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes”    18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio

Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
Rev. Markel Hutchins: Alexis Crawford was Beautiful and Smart WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes