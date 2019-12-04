Casting Call: Punch The Ticket To Ride On A Jackie Gleason Type Bus This Week
Open roles for Dec. 4th - 11th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Dec. 4th - 11th
Rose Locke Casting
“Untitled TV Series” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(PHOTO DOUBLES – Pays More $$$)
See The Roles Below & Use The Correct Subject Line - Shoots: December 12th
* DOUBLE 1
5’10 - 6’0 Hispanic Male with Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.
Subject: FC DOUBLE
* DOUBLE 2
5’11 - 6’1 Caucasian Male with Short Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.
Subject: CB DOUBLE
* DOUBLE 3
5’5 - 5’7 Brunette Caucasian Female, approx 120-140lbs
Subject: HH DOUBLE
HOW TO SUBMIT
* Please Submit: 3 Current Photos (Head, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Please Use The Correct Subject Line For The Role Being Applied For.
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(1950’s FLORIDA)
* Caucasian Men & Women to portray “1950’s Florida Residents” 18yrs & Older
* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)
* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color & NO Fake Nails
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)
* Shoots: December 16th
* Put “BUS PATRON” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(1950’s BUS STATION)
* Seeking: Caucasian Male to portray a Ticket Taker at a “Bus Station” Age: 40’s – 60’s
* Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)
* Shoots: December 16th
* Put “TICKETS PLEASE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(1950’s LIBRARY)
* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray “Library Patrons” Ages: 18yrs & Older
* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)
* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color, NO Weaves/Braids/Twist & NO Fake Nails
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)
* Shoots: December 16th
* Put “LIBRARY PATRON” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Web Video” ECAATLVideos@gmail.com
(GRANDMOTHER)
* Black Women to portray a Sweet, Warm, Affectionate Grandma type. Age: 60’s – 80’s
* Please email us a recent “Full Body” picture with how you look today! NO SELFIES
* Also include in your Email Submission: Age, Ht, Wt, Clothing Sizes & Contact Info
* Shoots: Tuesday December 10th
* Put “GRANDMA” in subject line.
Jing A Ling Galing Productions
“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)
* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)
* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?
* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!
* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community
* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:
Hylton Casting
“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)
The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.
We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:
* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.
* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?
* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?
* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?
* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?
If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login