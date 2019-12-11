Casting Call: Seeking Male Amputees For The Jordan Peele - JJ Abrams Period Piece This Week

Open roles for Dec. 11th - 18th

December 11, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Dec. 11th - 18th  

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (MILITARY)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray 1950’s Military    18 – 35yrs   

* MUST be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be clean-shaven ($10.00 Bump)    

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info  

* Fitting: TBA – Depending on your avail ($20.00 Fitting Bump)

* Potential Shoot Dates: Dec. 17th, 18th, 19th and Jan. 10th, 13th, 15th.

* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.   

* Put “MILITARY 106” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting    

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (MASH UNIT)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel (No Experience Needed)  

* Women ages: 22 – 35yrs   

* Male ages: 30 – 55yrs

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info  

* 2 Options for Shoot Dates: Dec. 17th or  Dec. 17th & 18th

* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.   

* Put “One Day Medical or Two Day Medical” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (KOREANS)

* Korean American Men & Women for multiple roles.    Ages: 18 – 70’s   

* Please Include Your Ethnic Decent in Your Email.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info  

* Fitting: TBA – ($87.00 Fitting Bump & $25.00 Gas Bump)

* Shoot Dates: Dec. 16th, 17th and 18th…..Along w/Multiple Dates in January

* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.   

* Put “KOREAN” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  extras@roselockecasting.com

   (AMPUTEES)

* Seeking: Male Amputees willing to play one on camera.    18yrs & Older    

* MUST be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean-Shaven.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info  

* Fitting: TBA ($$ For Fitting)

* Shoots: Dec. 17th & 18th

* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.   

* Put “AMPUTEE” in subject line

 

 

Jing A Ling Galing Productions    

“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV) 

* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)

* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?

* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!

* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community

* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:   

   www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

 

 

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com  

  (MILITARY  – PAYS MORE $$$ - This Is An Ongoing Need)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older 

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Multiple Upcoming Projects”   extras@destinationcasting.com 

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes”    18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

