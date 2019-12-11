Casting Call: Seeking Male Amputees For The Jordan Peele - JJ Abrams Period Piece This Week
Open roles for Dec. 11th - 18th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Dec. 11th - 18th
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(MILITARY)
* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray 1950’s Military 18 – 35yrs
* MUST be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be clean-shaven ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA – Depending on your avail ($20.00 Fitting Bump)
* Potential Shoot Dates: Dec. 17th, 18th, 19th and Jan. 10th, 13th, 15th.
* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.
* Put “MILITARY 106” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(MASH UNIT)
* Caucasian Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel (No Experience Needed)
* Women ages: 22 – 35yrs
* Male ages: 30 – 55yrs
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* 2 Options for Shoot Dates: Dec. 17th or Dec. 17th & 18th
* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.
* Put “One Day Medical or Two Day Medical” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(KOREANS)
* Korean American Men & Women for multiple roles. Ages: 18 – 70’s
* Please Include Your Ethnic Decent in Your Email.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA – ($87.00 Fitting Bump & $25.00 Gas Bump)
* Shoot Dates: Dec. 16th, 17th and 18th…..Along w/Multiple Dates in January
* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.
* Put “KOREAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(AMPUTEES)
* Seeking: Male Amputees willing to play one on camera. 18yrs & Older
* MUST be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean-Shaven.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($$ For Fitting)
* Shoots: Dec. 17th & 18th
* You don’t need to be available all dates – but please list all dates you are available.
* Put “AMPUTEE” in subject line
Jing A Ling Galing Productions
“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)
* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)
* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?
* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!
* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community
* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$ - This Is An Ongoing Need)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login