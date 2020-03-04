Casting Call: Dwayne Johnson's Latest Film Needs Extras To Portray Spectators At A Bullfight

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 4th - 11th

Tammy Smith Casting

“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com

(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray fans watching a “Bullfight” 18 – 80yrs

* Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Black, Asian & Caucasians w/Eastern European looks

* Submit: 3 Current Photos: Mid Chest Up, Knees Up & Full Body

* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.

* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc)

* Shoots: Tues. 3/10th, Wed. 3/11th & Thurs. 3/12th.....MUST be available all 3 days

* Put “BULLFIGHT 3 DAYS” in subject line

Hylton Casting

Three Months (MTV Film)

(RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.

* This will be a still photo ONLY!

* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.

* Shoots: Monday March 30th

* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(RUNNING WILD & CRAZY)

* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray Wild, Eclectic Rioters 18 – 30yrs

* MUST be physically fit and able to: Run, Riot, & Protest

* Submit: 3 pictures showing off your riot looks (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Multiple days between March 15TH – April 5th

* Put “YOUNG RIOT” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(RIOT COPS)

* Seeking: Fit Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older

* Must Be 6’1 – 6’9

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25TH & 26th

* Put “2 Day Cop” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)

* Caucasian Male 18yrs & Older

* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6

* Wt. 140 – 155lbs

* Jacket: 35 – 38

* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5

* Pants: 30/32 x 32

* Shoes: 6 – 8

* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)

* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(RUSSIAN MEN)

* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look. 18yrs & Older

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)

* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(FAMILY)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 8 – 80yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 22yrs to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

