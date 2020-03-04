Casting Call: Dwayne Johnson's Latest Film Needs Extras To Portray Spectators At A Bullfight
Open Roles for March 4th - 11th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 4th - 11th
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Tammy Smith Casting
“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com
(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)
* Seeking: Males & Females to portray fans watching a “Bullfight” 18 – 80yrs
* Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Black, Asian & Caucasians w/Eastern European looks
* Submit: 3 Current Photos: Mid Chest Up, Knees Up & Full Body
* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.
* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc)
* Shoots: Tues. 3/10th, Wed. 3/11th & Thurs. 3/12th.....MUST be available all 3 days
* Put “BULLFIGHT 3 DAYS” in subject line
Hylton Casting
Three Months (MTV Film)
(RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.
* This will be a still photo ONLY!
* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.
* Shoots: Monday March 30th
* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(RUNNING WILD & CRAZY)
* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray Wild, Eclectic Rioters 18 – 30yrs
* MUST be physically fit and able to: Run, Riot, & Protest
* Submit: 3 pictures showing off your riot looks (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: Multiple days between March 15TH – April 5th
* Put “YOUNG RIOT” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(RIOT COPS)
* Seeking: Fit Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older
* Must Be 6’1 – 6’9
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25TH & 26th
* Put “2 Day Cop” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)
* Caucasian Male 18yrs & Older
* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6
* Wt. 140 – 155lbs
* Jacket: 35 – 38
* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5
* Pants: 30/32 x 32
* Shoes: 6 – 8
* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)
* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(RUSSIAN MEN)
* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look. 18yrs & Older
* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)
* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(COURTROOM)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(FAMILY)
* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs – Older
* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 8 – 80yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)
* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 22yrs to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Bill Celler - Voiceovers
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.
* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login