Casting Call: Dwayne Johnson's Latest Film Needs Extras To Portray Spectators At A Bullfight

Open Roles for March 4th - 11th

March 4, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 4th - 11th  

   

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“Red Notice” (Film)   RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com

  (Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray fans watching a “Bullfight”   18 – 80yrs

* Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Black, Asian & Caucasians w/Eastern European looks

* Submit: 3 Current Photos: Mid Chest Up, Knees Up & Full Body
* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.
* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc)

* Shoots: Tues. 3/10th, Wed. 3/11th & Thurs. 3/12th.....MUST be available all 3 days

* Put “BULLFIGHT 3 DAYS” in subject line

 

 

Hylton Casting

Three Months   (MTV Film)

    (RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.
* This will be a still photo ONLY!

* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.

* Shoots: Monday March 30th

* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (RUNNING WILD & CRAZY)

* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray Wild, Eclectic Rioters   18 – 30yrs

* MUST be physically fit and able to: Run, Riot, & Protest

* Submit: 3 pictures showing off your riot looks (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Multiple days between March 15TH – April 5th    

* Put “YOUNG RIOT” in subject line

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (RIOT COPS)

* Seeking: Fit Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops  18yrs & Older

* Must Be  6’1 – 6’9   

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25TH & 26th  

* Put “2 Day Cop” in subject line

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4) 

   (MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)    

* Caucasian Male  18yrs & Older

* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6  

* Wt. 140 – 155lbs 

* Jacket: 35 – 38 

* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5 

* Pants: 30/32 x 32

* Shoes: 6 – 8   

* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)

* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4) 

   (RUSSIAN MEN)             

* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look.   18yrs & Older

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)  

* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees”   18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (FAMILY)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees”  18yrs – Older

* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”  8 – 80yrs  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 22yrs to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Bill Celler - Voiceovers 

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com 

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

