Casting Call: Sylvester Stallone's New Movie Needs Tough Looking Guys This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 11th - 18th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

CL Casting

“Samaritan” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(Starring: SYLVESTER STALLONE)

* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities who look “Hard & Tough” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Multiple days in March (Must have open availability)

* Put “TOUGH GUY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Cleaning Lady” (Warner Bros. – Nationwide Search)

* Seeking: Asian Boys.....Twin Boys Ages 3 – 5yr & Single Boys Ages 6 – 8

* To play the series regular role of “LUCA” in a Warner Bros Pilot

* Filming will take place in New Mexico beginning March 16th 2020

(If chosen, production will fly you out for filming)

* To Submit, please submit your contact info and current photo of the child to:

LucaSearchCasting@gmail.com

* Once submitted, production will contact you directly to submit a video & further details

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(CHEERLEADERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Current or Former “Cheerleaders”.

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

(RUSSIAN MEN)

* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look. 18yrs & Older

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)

* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Hylton Casting

Three Months (MTV Film)

(RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.

* This will be a still photo ONLY!

* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.

* Shoots: Monday March 30th

* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 8 – 80yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older

This is an Ongoing Need For “Destination Casting”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(GIMME A RIDE)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians” 18yrs – Older

* Also Seeking: Cars 1995 or Older (Car Bump $$$)

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Submit: 2/3 Current photos of your Car

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login