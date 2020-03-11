Casting Call: Sylvester Stallone's New Movie Needs Tough Looking Guys This Week
Open Roles for March 11th - 18th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 11th - 18th
CL Casting
“Samaritan” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(Starring: SYLVESTER STALLONE)
* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities who look “Hard & Tough” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: Multiple days in March (Must have open availability)
* Put “TOUGH GUY” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“The Cleaning Lady” (Warner Bros. – Nationwide Search)
* Seeking: Asian Boys.....Twin Boys Ages 3 – 5yr & Single Boys Ages 6 – 8
* To play the series regular role of “LUCA” in a Warner Bros Pilot
* Filming will take place in New Mexico beginning March 16th 2020
(If chosen, production will fly you out for filming)
* To Submit, please submit your contact info and current photo of the child to:
* Once submitted, production will contact you directly to submit a video & further details
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(CHEERLEADERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Current or Former “Cheerleaders”.
* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
(RUSSIAN MEN)
* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look. 18yrs & Older
* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)
* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com
Hylton Casting
Three Months (MTV Film)
(RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.
* This will be a still photo ONLY!
* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.
* Shoots: Monday March 30th
* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 8 – 80yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)
* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(COURTROOM)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older
This is an Ongoing Need For “Destination Casting”
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(GIMME A RIDE)
* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians” 18yrs – Older
* Also Seeking: Cars 1995 or Older (Car Bump $$$)
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Submit: 2/3 Current photos of your Car
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login