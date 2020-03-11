Casting Call: Sylvester Stallone's New Movie Needs Tough Looking Guys This Week

Open Roles for March 11th - 18th

March 11, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
.

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for March 11th - 18th  

   

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

CL Casting 

“Samaritan”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (Starring: SYLVESTER STALLONE)

* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities who look “Hard & Tough”   18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Multiple days in March (Must have open availability)

* Put “TOUGH GUY” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia    

“The Cleaning Lady”  (Warner Bros. – Nationwide Search)  

* Seeking: Asian Boys.....Twin Boys Ages 3 – 5yr  Single Boys Ages 6 – 8   

* To play the series regular role of “LUCA” in a Warner Bros Pilot

* Filming will take place in New Mexico beginning March 16th 2020

  (If chosen, production will fly you out for filming)

* To Submit, please submit your contact info and current photo of the child to:

    LucaSearchCasting@gmail.com

* Once submitted, production will contact you directly to submit a video & further details

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

   (CHEERLEADERS)         

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities who are Current or Former “Cheerleaders”. 

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)  18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

   (RUSSIAN MEN)             

* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look.   18yrs & Older

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)   

* Shoots: Multiple Dates in March (Must have open availability)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

Three Months   (MTV Film)

    (RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.
* This will be a still photo ONLY!

* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.

* Shoots: Monday March 30th

* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies”  (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople”  8 – 80yrs  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees”   18yrs – Older

      This is an Ongoing Need For “Destination Casting”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (GIMME A RIDE)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians” 18yrs – Older

* Also Seeking: Cars 1995 or Older (Car Bump $$$)

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Submit: 2/3 Current photos of your Car

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Bill Celler - Voiceovers 

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com 

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford says DeKalb County Is On Alert for Coronavirus WVEEFM: On-Demand
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes