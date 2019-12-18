Casting Call: During The Holidays Check Out These Ongoing Job Opportunities In Front & Behind The Camera.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" during the Holidays

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES & MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Male & Female Fresh Faces of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* ALSO NEED: Current & Former Military welcome and will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Upcoming Project”

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* This Is An Ongoing Need

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Bill Celler Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com