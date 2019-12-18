Casting Call: During The Holidays Check Out These Ongoing Job Opportunities In Front & Behind The Camera.
Open Roles During The Holidays
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" during the Holidays
Don’t Wait For Productions To Return After the New Year – SEE BELOW
* Info regarding Ongoing Needs from a few of the Casting Directors
* Info regarding how to find Job Opportunities “Behind the Camera”
* A contact for those interested in beginning a career doing “Voiceovers”
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES & MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)
* Male & Female Fresh Faces of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* ALSO NEED: Current & Former Military welcome and will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Upcoming Project”
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* This Is An Ongoing Need
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login
Bill Celler Voiceovers
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.
* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com