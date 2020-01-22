Casting Call: George Clooney Can Also Be Creative Behind The Camera, And So Can You. Check Out This Week's Behind The Camera Jobs

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for January 22nd - 29th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(YOUNG & FREE)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Teen Gang Members” 18 – 21yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Looking Wild & Crazy) Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – 18th (MUST be available ALL Days during the Time)

* Put “WILD CHILD” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(ATTRACTIVE MEN)

* Fit & Attractive Males of All Ethnicities – to go through a Bootcamp 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (March – April)

* Put “BAD GUY” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(MULTI-DAY CAR BOOKING)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 60yrs) --- w/Cars from (1990 – 2009)

* Seeking Cars w/muted tones, burgundy, black or faded colored cars

* Submit: 3 pics of yourself – along w/Make, Model, Yr, Color & photos of the Car.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – End of April (will work multiple days - $35 Car Bump per day)

* Put “AVAILABLE CAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “(Male or Female) FRESH FACE” in subject line

CAB CASTING

“Tyler Perry Project” (TV) YDextras@gmail.com

(FEATURED ROLE - Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Black Twin Babies (1 Boy & 1 Girl) appear to be ages: 5 – 7yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 2 Current Photos…Headshot, Full body

* Also Include: Names (Babies & Parents) / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: During the Month of February

* Put “TP TWINS 2020” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Upcoming Projects”

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login