Casting Call: A Few Projects Need Lots of Kids This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for January 29th - February 5th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Hylton Casting

“Willie’s Wonderland”

(NICHOLAS CAGE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* KIDS of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 8 – 12yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Sports Competition Series”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Members for a Sports Competition TV Series.

* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 4th – Friday Feb. 7th (in Union City) 18yrs & Older

* More information, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/sportscompetitionaudience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(CAFE)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(BALLERS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”

* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans or School Kids” 7 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Scrubs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(HAIR)

* Males of All Ethnicities w/Eclectic Bleached Hair (Blue, Green, Orange, Red, etc.)

* Submit: 3 pics Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18 – 21yrs

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Feb. 10th – 18th (MUST be available ALL Days during the Time)

* Put “WILD COLORS” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(TRAIN RIDE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Passengers” on rough side of town.

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body) 18 – 70yrs

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 18th

* Put “BUS CUSTOMER” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(CONSTRUCTION)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Construction Workers” 20 – 50yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 15th

* Put “CONSTRUCTION” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(DOCTOR DORTOR)

* Seeking: A Real Male “Doctor” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th

* Put “REAL DOCTOR” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login