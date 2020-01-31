Casting Call: A Few Projects Need Lots of Kids This Week
Open Roles for January 29th - February 5th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for January 29th - February 5th
Hylton Casting
“Willie’s Wonderland”
(NICHOLAS CAGE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* KIDS of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 8 – 12yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Sports Competition Series”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Members for a Sports Competition TV Series.
* Shoots: Tuesday Feb. 4th – Friday Feb. 7th (in Union City) 18yrs & Older
* More information, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/sportscompetitionaudience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(CAFE)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(BALLERS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”
* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans or School Kids” 7 – 13yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Scrubs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(HAIR)
* Males of All Ethnicities w/Eclectic Bleached Hair (Blue, Green, Orange, Red, etc.)
* Submit: 3 pics Headshot, Waist up, Full body 18 – 21yrs
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: Feb. 10th – 18th (MUST be available ALL Days during the Time)
* Put “WILD COLORS” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(TRAIN RIDE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Bus Passengers” on rough side of town.
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body) 18 – 70yrs
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 18th
* Put “BUS CUSTOMER” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(CONSTRUCTION)
* Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Construction Workers” 20 – 50yrs
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 15th
* Put “CONSTRUCTION” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(DOCTOR DORTOR)
* Seeking: A Real Male “Doctor” of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25th
* Put “REAL DOCTOR” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves….This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login