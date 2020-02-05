Casting Call: New HBO Project Is Hiring People w/Multiple Tattoos & Piercings This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 5th - 12th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Tattoos and Piercings. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “TATTED UP” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(HAIR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Unique & Eclectic hairstyles 18yrs & Older

* Mohawks, Dreads, Various Colors, Etc.

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “ECCENTRIC HAIR” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(BIRACIAL)

* Seeking: Biracial Men & Women. (Average, Tough and ALL types) 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “BIRACIAL” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Sports Competition Series”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Members for a Sports Competition TV Series.

* Shoots: Monday Feb. 10th – Friday Feb. 14th (in Union City) 18yrs & Older

* More information, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/sportscompetitionaudience/

Hylton Casting

“Willy’s Wonderland”

(NICHOLAS CAGE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* KIDS of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 8 – 12yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(BALLERS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”

* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans & School Kids” 7 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Scrubs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(NY CAFE)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(HOT FOR TEACHER)

* Seeking: Females of All Ethnicities to portray “School Teachers” 25 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th

* Put “TEACHER” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Valet” parkers & attendants 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “VALET” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(EMERGENCY)

* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray EMT’s 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE list any medical experience in your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th

* Put “EMT” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login