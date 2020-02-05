Casting Call: New HBO Project Is Hiring People w/Multiple Tattoos & Piercings This Week
Open Roles for February 5th - 12th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 5th - 12th
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(TATTOOS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Tattoos and Piercings. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!
* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)
* Put “TATTED UP” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(HAIR)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Unique & Eclectic hairstyles 18yrs & Older
* Mohawks, Dreads, Various Colors, Etc.
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!
* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)
* Put “ECCENTRIC HAIR” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(BIRACIAL)
* Seeking: Biracial Men & Women. (Average, Tough and ALL types) 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!
* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)
* Put “BIRACIAL” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Sports Competition Series”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Members for a Sports Competition TV Series.
* Shoots: Monday Feb. 10th – Friday Feb. 14th (in Union City) 18yrs & Older
* More information, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/sportscompetitionaudience/
Hylton Casting
“Willy’s Wonderland”
(NICHOLAS CAGE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* KIDS of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 8 – 12yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(BALLERS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”
* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans & School Kids” 7 – 13yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Scrubs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(NY CAFE)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(HOT FOR TEACHER)
* Seeking: Females of All Ethnicities to portray “School Teachers” 25 – 40yrs
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25th
* Put “TEACHER” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Valet” parkers & attendants 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 27th
* Put “VALET” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(EMERGENCY)
* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray EMT’s 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE list any medical experience in your email submission.
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25th
* Put “EMT” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login