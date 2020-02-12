Casting Call: Season 4 of "Stranger Things" Is Back And Needs Clampett-Like Vehicles This Week

Open Roles for February 12th - 19th

February 12, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
.

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 12th - 19th 

   

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things”  (Season 4) 

   (CREEPY FRESH)           

* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types 

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)   Ages: 18 – 100yrs  

* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things”  (Season 4) 

   (JUNKY POS VEHICLES)      

* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners  Ages: 16 – 100yrs

* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before) 

* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)

* Shoots: March 5th

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

   (TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Tattoos and Piercings.  18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th  (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “TATTED UP” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

   (HAIR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Unique & Eclectic hairstyles   18yrs & Older

* Mohawks, Dreads, Various Colors, Etc.

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th  (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “ECCENTRIC HAIR” in subject line
 

 

Cab Casting   

   (MINORS – Fresh Faces)

“Young Dylan” (Tyler Perry/Nickelodeon)   YDextras@gmail.com

* Lots of “Minors” (All Ethnicities) to portray a diverse group of Prep School Students

* Ages: 9yrs & Up  //  Height Range: 4'4 - 5'0 tall 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Pics (Headshot & Full body) Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info (Parent’s & Minor)

* Please include all the info above in your submission email for proper booking!!

* If selected, an associate from CAB CASTINGS will call you.

* Shoots: Now – End of February

* Put “PREP SCHOOL 2020” in subject line.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com 

    (BALLERS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”  

* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire.   18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com 

    (KIDS)

* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans & School Kids”  7 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com 

    (HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients”  18yrs & Older

* MUST have Scrubs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com 

    (NY CAFE)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons”   18yrs & Older

* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line 

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (HOT FOR TEACHER)

* Seeking: Females of All Ethnicities to portray “School Teachers”   25 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th   

* Put “TEACHER” in subject line

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Valet” parkers & attendants  18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)    

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 27th  

* Put “VALET” in subject line

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (EMERGENCY)

* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray EMT’s   18yrs & Older

* PLEASE list any medical experience in your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th  

* Put “EMT” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Bill Celler - Voiceovers 

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com 

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes