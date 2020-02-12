Casting Call: Season 4 of "Stranger Things" Is Back And Needs Clampett-Like Vehicles This Week
Open Roles for February 12th - 19th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 12th - 19th
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(CREEPY FRESH)
* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types
* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) Ages: 18 – 100yrs
* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(JUNKY POS VEHICLES)
* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners Ages: 16 – 100yrs
* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before)
* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)
* Shoots: March 5th
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(TATTOOS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Tattoos and Piercings. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!
* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)
* Put “TATTED UP” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(HAIR)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Unique & Eclectic hairstyles 18yrs & Older
* Mohawks, Dreads, Various Colors, Etc.
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!
* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)
* Put “ECCENTRIC HAIR” in subject line
Cab Casting
(MINORS – Fresh Faces)
“Young Dylan” (Tyler Perry/Nickelodeon) YDextras@gmail.com
* Lots of “Minors” (All Ethnicities) to portray a diverse group of Prep School Students
* Ages: 9yrs & Up // Height Range: 4'4 - 5'0 tall
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Pics (Headshot & Full body) Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info (Parent’s & Minor)
* Please include all the info above in your submission email for proper booking!!
* If selected, an associate from CAB CASTINGS will call you.
* Shoots: Now – End of February
* Put “PREP SCHOOL 2020” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(BALLERS)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”
* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans & School Kids” 7 – 13yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Scrubs
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com
(NY CAFE)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(HOT FOR TEACHER)
* Seeking: Females of All Ethnicities to portray “School Teachers” 25 – 40yrs
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25th
* Put “TEACHER” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Valet” parkers & attendants 18 – 40yrs
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 27th
* Put “VALET” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(EMERGENCY)
* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray EMT’s 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE list any medical experience in your email submission.
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: March 25th
* Put “EMT” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login