Casting Call: The Latest HBO Project Needs Female & Male Bodybuilders This Week

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(MULTI DAY & NIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking: Tall, Fit Handsome Males / All Ethnicities to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older

* Must Be 6’1 or Taller

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: February 26th – March 10th, 15th, 25th, 26th and April 5th

* Put “I’M MY OWN SHERIFF” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(BODYBUILDERS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Bodybuilder” types 18yrs – Older

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR PHYSIQUE

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: Friday February 28th

* Put “BODYBUILDER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(LOTS OF TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Visible Tattoos (arm, neck, face, etc) 18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR TATTOOS

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “COVERED IN TATS” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(PIERCINGS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities w/Gauges & Piercings 18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR GAUGES & PIERCINGS

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “PIERCE ME” in subject line



Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(SHARKS & JETS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Teen Gang Members” 18 – 21yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS LOOKING WILD & CRAZY

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 6th

* Put “WILD CHILD” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18yrs – Older

* MUST have formal attire and comfortable sitting outside.

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* Do you have Scrubs?

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com

(UPSCALE EATERY)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Upscale Casual Attire

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / NO other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “RESTAURANT” in subject line

Hylton Casting

OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation” (Season 2)

* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series. 18yrs & Older

* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd

* To Join The Conversation, please visit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BWOTC-S2

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(CREEPY FRESH)

* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) Ages: 18 – 100yrs

* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(JUNKY POS VEHICLES)

* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners Ages: 16 – 100yrs

* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before)

* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)

* Shoots: March 5th

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login