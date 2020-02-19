Casting Call: The Latest HBO Project Needs Female & Male Bodybuilders This Week
Open Roles for February 19th - 26th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 19th - 26th
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(MULTI DAY & NIGHT SHOOT)
* Seeking: Tall, Fit Handsome Males / All Ethnicities to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older
* Must Be 6’1 or Taller
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: February 26th – March 10th, 15th, 25th, 26th and April 5th
* Put “I’M MY OWN SHERIFF” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(BODYBUILDERS)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Bodybuilder” types 18yrs – Older
* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR PHYSIQUE
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: Friday February 28th
* Put “BODYBUILDER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(LOTS OF TATTOOS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Visible Tattoos (arm, neck, face, etc) 18 – 45yrs
* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR TATTOOS
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: March 6th
* Put “COVERED IN TATS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(PIERCINGS)
* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities w/Gauges & Piercings 18 – 45yrs
* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR GAUGES & PIERCINGS
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: March 6th
* Put “PIERCE ME” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com
(SHARKS & JETS)
* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Teen Gang Members” 18 – 21yrs
* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS LOOKING WILD & CRAZY
* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: March 6th
* Put “WILD CHILD” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com
(WEDDING)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest” 18yrs – Older
* MUST have formal attire and comfortable sitting outside.
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “WEDDING” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older
* Do you have Scrubs?
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Show” UnveiledExtras@gmail.com
(UPSCALE EATERY)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons” 18yrs & Older
* MUST have Upscale Casual Attire
* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / NO other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “RESTAURANT” in subject line
Hylton Casting
OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation” (Season 2)
* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series. 18yrs & Older
* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd
* To Join The Conversation, please visit:
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(CREEPY FRESH)
* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types
* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) Ages: 18 – 100yrs
* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(JUNKY POS VEHICLES)
* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners Ages: 16 – 100yrs
* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before)
* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)
* Shoots: March 5th
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Bill Celler - Voiceovers
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.
* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login