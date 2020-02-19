Casting Call: The Latest HBO Project Needs Female & Male Bodybuilders This Week

Open Roles for February 19th - 26th

February 19, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
.

© Jason Bean/RGJ

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 19th - 26th 

   

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (MULTI  DAY & NIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking: Tall, Fit Handsome Males / All Ethnicities to portray Riot Cops  18yrs & Older

* Must Be  6’1 or Taller

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: February 26th –  March 10th, 15th, 25th, 26th and April 5th  

* Put “I’M MY OWN SHERIFF” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

    (BODYBUILDERS)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Bodybuilder” types   18yrs – Older

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR PHYSIQUE

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: Friday February 28th 

* Put “BODYBUILDER” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

   (LOTS OF TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Visible Tattoos (arm, neck, face, etc)   18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR TATTOOS

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: March 6th 

* Put “COVERED IN TATS” in subject line
 

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

    (PIERCINGS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities w/Gauges & Piercings   18 – 45yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS SHOWING YOUR GAUGES &  PIERCINGS 

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: March 6th 

* Put “PIERCE ME” in subject line
 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO)  Extras@roselockecasting.com

   (SHARKS & JETS)

* Seeking Males of All Ethnicities to portray “Teen Gang Members”    18 – 21yrs

* MUST SUBMIT PHOTOS LOOKING WILD & CRAZY

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: March 6th 

* Put “WILD CHILD” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   UnveiledExtras@gmail.com 

    (WEDDING)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guest”   18yrs – Older

* MUST have formal attire and comfortable sitting outside.

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WEDDING” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”   UnveiledExtras@gmail.com 

    (HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients”  18yrs & Older

* Do you have Scrubs?

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line 

 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Show”    UnveiledExtras@gmail.com 

    (UPSCALE EATERY)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”   18yrs & Older

* MUST have Upscale Casual Attire

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / NO other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “RESTAURANT” in subject line 

 

 

Hylton Casting

OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation”  (Season 2)  

* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series.  18yrs & Older

* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd 

* To Join The Conversation, please visit:  

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BWOTC-S2

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4) 

   (CREEPY FRESH)           

* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types 

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)   Ages: 18 – 100yrs  

* Shoots: March 10th (possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4) 

   (JUNKY POS VEHICLES)      

* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners  Ages: 16 – 100yrs

* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before) 

* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)

* Shoots: March 5th

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Bill Celler - Voiceovers 

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com 

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes