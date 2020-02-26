Casting Call: Rosario Dawson's HBO Project Needs Everyday People w/a Unique look This Week

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 26th - March 6th

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)

* Caucasian Male 18yrs & Older

* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6

* Wt. 140 – 155lbs

* Jacket: 35 – 38

* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5

* Pants: 30/32 x 32

* Shoes: 6 – 8

* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)

* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-3-20

Hylton Casting

Three Months (MTV Film)

EXTRAS NEEDED

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Men & Women w/Cars & Convertibles from 2011 and Older

* Hispanic Men & Women

* Club Patrons for Gay Karaoke Club scenes

* Theme Park Patrons – Adults & Kids ages 9yr & Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: March 2020

* To Submit, please visit: HYLTONCASTING.COM/SUBMISSIONS/EXTRAS

Hylton Casting

OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation” (Season 2)

* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series. 18yrs & Older

* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd

* To Join The Conversation, please visit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BWOTC-S2

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(PEOPLE W/CARS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians w/Cars” 18yrs – Older

* Submit Car Pics: Year / Make / Model of your 1995 or Older Car (+Car Bump$$$)

* Submit Your Pics: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(FAMILY)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(BEEFY MALES)

* Seeking: Fit Muscular Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older

* Must Be 6’0 – 6’7 / Must be willing to be clean shaven

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: 3/11 (Training day), 3/15 (Day shoot), 3/25 (Night shoot), 3/26 (Night shoot)

* Put “RIOT COP” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO-DC/Vertigo Comics) PREP@roselockecasting.com

(Starring: ROSARIO DAWSON, BENJAMIN BRATT)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to create life inside DMZ – your faces paint the picture

* We DO NOT want glamorous types / Seeking real everyday people. No makeup.

* Downtrodden & Character type faces. Faces that tell a hard life story. 18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Recent Dated Selfie), age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Shoots: March 8th

* Put “DMZ” in subject line



Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login