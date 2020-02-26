Casting Call: Rosario Dawson's HBO Project Needs Everyday People w/a Unique look This Week

Open Roles for February 26th - March 4th

February 26, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
.

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 26th - March 6th 

   

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4) 

   (MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)    

* Caucasian Male  18yrs & Older

* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6  

* Wt. 140 – 155lbs 

* Jacket: 35 – 38 

* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5 

* Pants: 30/32 x 32

* Shoes: 6 – 8   

* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)

* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-3-20

 

 

Hylton Casting

Three Months   (MTV Film)

    EXTRAS NEEDED

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities.  18yrs & Older

* Men & Women w/Cars & Convertibles from 2011 and Older

* Hispanic Men & Women

* Club Patrons for Gay Karaoke Club scenes

* Theme Park Patrons – Adults & Kids ages 9yr & Older 

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: March 2020 

* To Submit, please visit: HYLTONCASTING.COM/SUBMISSIONS/EXTRAS

 

 

Hylton Casting

OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation”  (Season 2)  

* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series.   18yrs & Older

* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd 

* To Join The Conversation, please visit:  

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BWOTC-S2

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees”   18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (PEOPLE W/CARS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians w/Cars”   18yrs – Older

* Submit Car Pics: Year / Make / Model of your 1995 or Older Car (+Car Bump$$$)

* Submit Your Pics: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie”   StockholmExtras@gmail.com 

    (FAMILY)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees”  18yrs – Older

* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

 

 

CL Casting 

“New Feature Film”   submissions@catrettcasting.com 

    (BEEFY MALES)

* Seeking: Fit Muscular Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops  18yrs & Older

* Must Be  6’0 – 6’7   /  Must be willing to be clean shaven

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)   

* Also Include:  Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: 3/11 (Training day), 3/15 (Day shoot), 3/25 (Night shoot), 3/26 (Night shoot)

* Put “RIOT COP” in subject line

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“DMZ” (HBO-DC/Vertigo Comics)  PREP@roselockecasting.com

    (Starring: ROSARIO DAWSON, BENJAMIN BRATT)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to create life inside DMZ – your faces paint the picture    

* We DO NOT want glamorous types / Seeking real everyday people. No makeup.

* Downtrodden & Character type faces. Faces that tell a hard life story.   18yrs – Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Recent Dated Selfie), age, ht, wt & contact info. 

* Shoots: March 8th 

* Put “DMZ” in subject line
 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday  4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Bill Celler - Voiceovers 

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com 

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

Recent Podcast Audio
Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox says that she is humbled and excited as first female Sheriff of DeKalb County
Melody Maddox Humbled and Excited as First Female Sheriff WVEEFM: On-Demand
Melody Maddox credits HBCU for Furthering Law Enforcement Career WVEEFM: On-Demand
Jamal Bryant on depression and how Atlanta presses every trigger WVEEFM: On-Demand
Felicia Moore says City of Atlanta must act quickly to restore trust WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA Party Chair Talks Debate and State Capitol Arrest WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes