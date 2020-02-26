Casting Call: Rosario Dawson's HBO Project Needs Everyday People w/a Unique look This Week
Open Roles for February 26th - March 4th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for February 26th - March 6th
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Season 4)
(MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)
* Caucasian Male 18yrs & Older
* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6
* Wt. 140 – 155lbs
* Jacket: 35 – 38
* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5
* Pants: 30/32 x 32
* Shoes: 6 – 8
* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)
* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability
* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-3-20
Hylton Casting
Three Months (MTV Film)
EXTRAS NEEDED
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Men & Women w/Cars & Convertibles from 2011 and Older
* Hispanic Men & Women
* Club Patrons for Gay Karaoke Club scenes
* Theme Park Patrons – Adults & Kids ages 9yr & Older
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: March 2020
* To Submit, please visit: HYLTONCASTING.COM/SUBMISSIONS/EXTRAS
Hylton Casting
OPRAH’s….“Black Women Own The Conversation” (Season 2)
* Black Women to be Audience Members for this Town Hall Style Series. 18yrs & Older
* Taping will take place in Atlanta, Ga. from March 30th – April 3rd
* To Join The Conversation, please visit:
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(COURTROOM)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(PEOPLE W/CARS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Pedestrians w/Cars” 18yrs – Older
* Submit Car Pics: Year / Make / Model of your 1995 or Older Car (+Car Bump$$$)
* Submit Your Pics: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BG & CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com
(FAMILY)
* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs – Older
* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FAMILY” in subject line
CL Casting
“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com
(BEEFY MALES)
* Seeking: Fit Muscular Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older
* Must Be 6’0 – 6’7 / Must be willing to be clean shaven
* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Shoots: 3/11 (Training day), 3/15 (Day shoot), 3/25 (Night shoot), 3/26 (Night shoot)
* Put “RIOT COP” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“DMZ” (HBO-DC/Vertigo Comics) PREP@roselockecasting.com
(Starring: ROSARIO DAWSON, BENJAMIN BRATT)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to create life inside DMZ – your faces paint the picture
* We DO NOT want glamorous types / Seeking real everyday people. No makeup.
* Downtrodden & Character type faces. Faces that tell a hard life story. 18yrs – Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Recent Dated Selfie), age, ht, wt & contact info.
* Shoots: March 8th
* Put “DMZ” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.
To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login