Casting Call: Extras needed for episodes of Black Lighting, new Dolly Parton Netflix show and more
Open roles for the week of August 29-September 5
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 5
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]
(WW2 SOLDIERS)
* Caucasian Men to portray WW2 Soldiers – clean shaven & willing to get a period haircut
* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker. 18 – 26yrs
* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th
* Put “ENLISTED” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]
(AMPUTEES)
* Caucasian Men who r real-life Amputees – clean shaven & willing to get a period haircut
* PLEASE mention if a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set. 18 – 26yrs
* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th
* Put “WOUNDED VET” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]
(1940’s TOWNSFOLK)
* Caucasian Men & Women to portray Townsfolk – Men must be clean shaven
* Willing to get a period haircut. 18 – 26yrs
* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set.
* Shoots: Sept. 11, 12, 13, 20, 21, 24, 25 – Should have open availability
* Put “TOWNFOLK” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]
(1940’s PULLMAN DINING CAR)
* Black Men to portray Diner Staff – Must be clean shaven
* Willing to get a period haircut. 35yrs & Older
* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set.
* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th
* Put “DINER STAFF” in subject line
Destination Casting
“OPEN CASTING CALL”
* Background, Stand-Ins, Photo Doubles, Specialty (Musicians, Dancers, Clowns, etc.)
* All Ethnicities for projects on TVOne, BET, Bounce, Lifetime, more.
* When: Next Saturday September 8th // 12pm – 4pm
* Where: Hiram Studios
110 Thompson Rd. Hiram, Ga. 30141
* Bring Resume and Headshot if you have them – 18yrs & Older
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(Building Database for Upcoming Projects)
* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities (8 – 80yrs)
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” Aug./Sept. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Marlon Wayans Project – Seeking FRESH FACES”
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Building Database w/New Faces for this project.
* Put “Female Fresh Face – or Male Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older
* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Jamie Foxx)
* Black Men, Women and Kids – Please Submit pics w/your best 1980’s Hairstyles
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Brie Larson)
* Seeking: Regular & Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)
* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)
* ALSO – To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Male & Female Fitness Model types 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login