Casting Call: Extras are needed for Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai, along with Marlon Wayans new project and more

Open roles for October 3rd - 10th

October 3, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 3 - 10

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix)  [email protected]

   (Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Pregnant Women of ALL Ethnicities who are “Showing”  18yrs & Older           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “PREGNANT WOMAN” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix)  [email protected]

  (Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire”    21 – 35yrs           

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire 

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai” (TV)  [email protected] 

* Seeking: Hispanic, Asian Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes  18yrs & Older 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Put “HISPANIC M/W or ASIAN M/W” in subject line 

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project”  

* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan   18yrs & Older 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul”  (TV)  

  (FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older      

** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **

* Taping in Atlanta:  Now thru  December 2018  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul”  (TV)          
We are currently casting the following extra roles:

- SOUL TRAIN DANCERS   18yrs & Older  
- MUSICIANS  18yrs & Older  
* Taping in Atlanta:  Now thru  December 2018  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (MARDI GRAS FUN)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Mardi Gras” attendees.   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “MARDI GRAS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (POLICE OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “COPS”  20 – 40yrs 

* Must be Clean Cut & have Black Police type Boots.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “POLICE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Trendy Model Types”   18 – 28yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (TOUGH LOOKING)

* Caucasian Men w/a Menacing/Scary Guy look.   18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CAUCASIAN MALE” in subject line 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Multiple Projects”  (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn) 

* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.

* All Ethnicities   18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Multiple Projects”  (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn) 

* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s  &  90’s     

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“STAR” (TV)  [email protected]

* Seeking: Light Skinned Black & Mixed Race Infants. 

* Twin or Single Baby Boys, Girls, or Combo.  Up to 6 Months Old     

* Put “FEATURED INFANT” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire  (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.

 

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

 

