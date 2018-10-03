Casting Call: Extras are needed for Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai, along with Marlon Wayans new project and more

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 3 - 10

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Pregnant Women of ALL Ethnicities who are “Showing” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “PREGNANT WOMAN” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Marlon Wayans)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire

* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Hispanic, Asian Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HISPANIC M/W or ASIAN M/W” in subject line

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project”

* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

(FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

We are currently casting the following extra roles:

- SOUL TRAIN DANCERS 18yrs & Older

- MUSICIANS 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(MARDI GRAS FUN)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Mardi Gras” attendees. 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “MARDI GRAS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(POLICE OFFICERS)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 20 – 40yrs

* Must be Clean Cut & have Black Police type Boots.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Trendy Model Types” 18 – 28yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(TOUGH LOOKING)

* Caucasian Men w/a Menacing/Scary Guy look. 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CAUCASIAN MALE” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)

* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)

* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Central Casting Georgia

“STAR” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Light Skinned Black & Mixed Race Infants.

* Twin or Single Baby Boys, Girls, or Combo. Up to 6 Months Old

* Put “FEATURED INFANT” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire (21yrs & Older)

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login