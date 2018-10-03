Casting Call: Extras are needed for Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai, along with Marlon Wayans new project and more
Open roles for October 3rd - 10th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Oct. 3 - 10
Greg’s email: [email protected]
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Marlon Wayans)
* Pregnant Women of ALL Ethnicities who are “Showing” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “PREGNANT WOMAN” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Sextuplets” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Marlon Wayans)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/nice “Business Attire” 21 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Contact Info / 3 CURRENT photos wearing Business Attire
* Put “BUSINESSMAN or WOMAN” in subject line.
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: Hispanic, Asian Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HISPANIC M/W or ASIAN M/W” in subject line
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project”
* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(FEATURED ROLE – MORE $$$)
* Seeking: A Real “Tailor” for a Featured Role. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
** PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU ARE AN EXPERIENCED TAILOR. **
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/americansoul-tailor/
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
We are currently casting the following extra roles:
- SOUL TRAIN DANCERS 18yrs & Older
- MUSICIANS 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru December 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(MARDI GRAS FUN)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Mardi Gras” attendees. 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “MARDI GRAS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(POLICE OFFICERS)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “COPS” 20 – 40yrs
* Must be Clean Cut & have Black Police type Boots.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)
* Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Trendy Model Types” 18 – 28yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(TOUGH LOOKING)
* Caucasian Men w/a Menacing/Scary Guy look. 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru October 12th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “CAUCASIAN MALE” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)
* Tactically Trained Men & Women w/Military & Police Experience.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Multiple Projects” (Stranger Things – Just Mercy – Brooklyn)
* Seeking: Classic & Electric Vehicles (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Central Casting Georgia
“STAR” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: Light Skinned Black & Mixed Race Infants.
* Twin or Single Baby Boys, Girls, or Combo. Up to 6 Months Old
* Put “FEATURED INFANT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males of ALL Ethnicities w/Nice Business Attire (21yrs & Older)
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “BUSINESS SUITS” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login