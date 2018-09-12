Casting Call: People Needed as Gangsters and Cops, Extras for Michael B. Jordan Project, and More

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 12 - 19

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Marinella Hume Casting

“OPEN CASTING CALL”

* Seeking “Fresh Faces” for a New Projects filming in Atlanta, Conyers, Lawrenceville, GA.

* Before Attending: Please Create a Free Profile at marinellahumecasting.com

* When….Sunday September 16th // 11:30am – 3:30pm

* Where…VFW Hall

1432 VFW Dr. SW, Conyers, Ga. 30012

* Arrive in your Best Attire - Hair & Makeup ready – 18yrs & Older

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(TOWNSFOLK)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Town Residents” 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “TOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(UPSCALE BEAUTY SALON)

* Seeking: Black & Latino Women w/Natural hair & color (NO faux braids) 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “SALON WOMEN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(STYLIST & NAIL TECHS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as Stylist, Barber or Nail Tech

* ALL Ethnicities 20 – 45yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “STYLIST & TECH” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(GANGSTERS)

* Seeking: Black & Latino Men w/a Menacing, Tough Guy look. 18 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “GANGSTER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(DRUG ADDICTS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Scrawny & Grimy look to portray Drug Addicts

* ALL Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “ADDICT” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(POLICE OFFICERS)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray “COPS” – Must have black police style boots

* ALL Ethnicities 21 – 45yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]

(YOUNG WOMAN)

* Young Woman to portray w/Beautiful “Girl Next Door” looks.

* Racially Ambiguous 18 – 24yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “YOUNG WOMAN” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]

(Period Piece)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)

* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]

(Period Piece)

* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.

* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.



Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Thin & Flexible Men & Women comfortable wearing “Special Effects Makeup”

* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “THIN & FLEXIBLE” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women to portray “ZOMBIES” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “ZOMBIES” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females that resemble HS Students w/a Formal Prom Wardrobe.

* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “FORMAL PROM” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Passage” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to portray attendees at a “Lecture”

* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday September 17th

* Put “Lecture 17” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Brie Larson)

* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line





“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login