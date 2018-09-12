Casting Call: People Needed as Gangsters and Cops, Extras for Michael B. Jordan Project, and More
Open roles for the week of September 12th - 19th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 12 - 19
Marinella Hume Casting
“OPEN CASTING CALL”
* Seeking “Fresh Faces” for a New Projects filming in Atlanta, Conyers, Lawrenceville, GA.
* Before Attending: Please Create a Free Profile at marinellahumecasting.com
* When….Sunday September 16th // 11:30am – 3:30pm
* Where…VFW Hall
1432 VFW Dr. SW, Conyers, Ga. 30012
* Arrive in your Best Attire - Hair & Makeup ready – 18yrs & Older
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(TOWNSFOLK)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Town Residents” 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “TOWN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(UPSCALE BEAUTY SALON)
* Seeking: Black & Latino Women w/Natural hair & color (NO faux braids) 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “SALON WOMEN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(STYLIST & NAIL TECHS)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as Stylist, Barber or Nail Tech
* ALL Ethnicities 20 – 45yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “STYLIST & TECH” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(GANGSTERS)
* Seeking: Black & Latino Men w/a Menacing, Tough Guy look. 18 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “GANGSTER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(DRUG ADDICTS)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Scrawny & Grimy look to portray Drug Addicts
* ALL Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “ADDICT” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(POLICE OFFICERS)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray “COPS” – Must have black police style boots
* ALL Ethnicities 21 – 45yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New TV Project” (Pilot) [email protected]
(YOUNG WOMAN)
* Young Woman to portray w/Beautiful “Girl Next Door” looks.
* Racially Ambiguous 18 – 24yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Put “YOUNG WOMAN” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]
(Period Piece)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)
* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]
(Period Piece)
* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.
* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Thin & Flexible Men & Women comfortable wearing “Special Effects Makeup”
* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “THIN & FLEXIBLE” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women to portray “ZOMBIES” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “ZOMBIES” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females that resemble HS Students w/a Formal Prom Wardrobe.
* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “FORMAL PROM” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Central Casting Georgia
“The Passage” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to portray attendees at a “Lecture”
* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday September 17th
* Put “Lecture 17” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Brie Larson)
* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login