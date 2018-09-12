Casting Call: People Needed as Gangsters and Cops, Extras for Michael B. Jordan Project, and More

Open roles for the week of September 12th - 19th

September 12, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 12 - 19

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

 “OPEN CASTING CALL”

* Seeking “Fresh Faces” for a New Projects filming in Atlanta, Conyers, Lawrenceville, GA.

* Before Attending: Please Create a Free Profile at marinellahumecasting.com

* When….Sunday September 16th // 11:30am – 3:30pm

* Where…VFW Hall

                   1432 VFW Dr. SW, Conyers, Ga. 30012

* Arrive in your Best Attire - Hair & Makeup ready – 18yrs & Older  

 

 

Destination Casting    

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (TOWNSFOLK)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Town Residents”  18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “TOWN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (UPSCALE BEAUTY SALON)

* Seeking: Black & Latino Women w/Natural hair & color (NO faux braids)  18 – 80yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “SALON WOMEN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (STYLIST & NAIL TECHS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience as Stylist, Barber or Nail Tech

* ALL Ethnicities   20 – 45yrs     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “STYLIST & TECH” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (GANGSTERS)

* Seeking: Black & Latino Men w/a Menacing, Tough Guy look.    18 – 35yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “GANGSTER” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (DRUG ADDICTS)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Scrawny & Grimy look to portray Drug Addicts

* ALL Ethnicities   18 – 80yrs     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “ADDICT” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (POLICE OFFICERS)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray “COPS” – Must have black police style boots 

* ALL Ethnicities  21 – 45yrs     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “POLICE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting   

“New TV Project” (Pilot)  [email protected] 

    (YOUNG WOMAN)

* Young Woman to portray w/Beautiful “Girl Next Door” looks. 

* Racially Ambiguous   18 – 24yrs     

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Put “YOUNG WOMAN” in subject line 

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film)   [email protected]

   (Period Piece)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)

* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film)   [email protected]

   (Period Piece)

* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.

* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.

 


Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Thin & Flexible Men & Women comfortable wearing “Special Effects Makeup”

* ALL Ethnicities   18yrs & Older       

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “THIN & FLEXIBLE” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Men & Women to portray “ZOMBIES”  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older   

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “ZOMBIES” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females that resemble HS Students w/a Formal Prom Wardrobe.      

* ALL Ethnicities  18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “FORMAL PROM” in subject line.

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   

“The Passage” (TV)   [email protected]

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Upscale Wardrobe to portray attendees at a “Lecture”  

* ALL Ethnicities  18yrs & Older    

* Shoots: Monday September 17th

* Put “Lecture 17” in subject line.

 

 

Central Casting Georgia  (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles   18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Just Mercy” (Film) 

    (Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Just Mercy” (Film) 

  (Starring: Brie Larson)

* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s     

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line


 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

                                              

 

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV