Casting Call: People Needed as Soul Train Dancers, Extras for Brie Larson Project, and More
Open roles for September 19th - October 3rd
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 19 - Oct. 3
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
We are currently casting the following extra roles: (18yrs & Older)
- Soul Train Dancers
- Musicians
- Models
- Military Types
- News Crew Types
- Bouncers
- Clown
- Magicians
- Students
- Nightclub Extras
- Diner Extras
- Police Officers
- Upscale Supper Club Extras
- Extras with Older Cars from 1950 - 1975
- Extras with 1970's hairstyles
- Extras of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities
* Taping in Atlanta: September – December 2018
* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Marinella Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai”
* Seeking: Latino, Hispanic Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page
Marinella Hume Casting
“Untitled Project”
* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)
* Seeking Fit & Curvy Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Models” 18 – 34yrs
* MUST be comfortable in Boy Shorts & Bra or Skimpy Attire….NO NUDITY!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “FEMALE MODELS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(HIP HOP FANS)
* Seeking: Male & Females to portray Hip Hop Music Fans (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 28yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “HIP HOP FANS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(D BOYS)
* Seeking: Young Black & Latino Males w/a Tough Street look 18 – 28yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “D BOY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(BASKETBALL SKILLS)
* Black & Latino Males (18yr +) to portray 15 - 18yrs w/some “Basketball skills”.
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “TEEN PLAYERS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(KIDS)
* Seeking KIDS of ALL Ethnicities 10 – 14yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* ALL MINORS MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT NUMBER FROM G.D.O.L.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “SLIP KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]
(LAWYER TYPES)
* Men & Women w/a Professional/Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.
* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “LAWYERS” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]
(Period Piece)
* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)
* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]
(Period Piece)
* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.
* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Brie Larson)
* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login