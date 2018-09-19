Casting Call: People Needed as Soul Train Dancers, Extras for Brie Larson Project, and More

Open roles for September 19th - October 3rd

September 19, 2018
Ramona DeBreaux

© Robert Hanashiro

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 19 - Oct. 3

Greg’s email: [email protected]

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul”  (TV)          
We are currently casting the following extra roles: (18yrs & Older)  
- Soul Train Dancers
- Musicians
- Models
- Military Types
- News Crew Types
- Bouncers
- Clown
- Magicians
- Students
- Nightclub Extras
- Diner Extras
- Police Officers
- Upscale Supper Club Extras
- Extras with Older Cars from 1950 - 1975
- Extras with 1970's hairstyles
- Extras of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities

* Taping in Atlanta: September – December 2018  

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Cobra Kai”  

* Seeking: Latino, Hispanic Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes  18yrs & Older 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

 

 

Marinella Hume Casting   

“Untitled Project”  

* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan   18yrs & Older 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

 

 

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)  

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.  

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)

* Seeking Fit & Curvy Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Models”   18 – 34yrs 

* MUST be comfortable in Boy Shorts & Bra or Skimpy Attire….NO NUDITY!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “FEMALE MODELS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (HIP HOP FANS)

* Seeking: Male & Females to portray Hip Hop Music Fans (ALL Ethnicities)  18 – 28yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HIP HOP FANS” in subject line  

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (D BOYS)

* Seeking: Young Black & Latino Males w/a Tough Street look   18 – 28yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “D BOY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (BASKETBALL SKILLS)

* Black & Latino Males (18yr +) to portray 15 - 18yrs w/some “Basketball skills”.  

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “TEEN PLAYERS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (KIDS)

* Seeking KIDS of ALL Ethnicities   10 – 14yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* ALL MINORS MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT NUMBER FROM G.D.O.L.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SLIP KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2)  [email protected] 

    (LAWYER TYPES)

* Men & Women w/a Professional/Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities)    25 – 50yrs 

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos 

* 1.Face  2.Waist up  3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “LAWYERS” in subject line 

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

 

BACA Casting   

“DYNASTY” (TV)  [email protected]

  (FRESH FACES) 

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities  18yrs & Older                    

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
 

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film)  [email protected]

   (Period Piece)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)

* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film)  [email protected]

   (Period Piece)

* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.

* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.

 


 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV)  [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women   (All Ethnicities)  18yrs & Older           

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Just Mercy” (Film) 

    (Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Just Mercy” (Film) 

  (Starring: Brie Larson)

* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s     

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

 

 

Marion Designs 

Book Cover Models  (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles   18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   [email protected]

   (FRESH FACES) 

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV