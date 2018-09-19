Casting Call: People Needed as Soul Train Dancers, Extras for Brie Larson Project, and More

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 19 - Oct. 3

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

We are currently casting the following extra roles: (18yrs & Older)

- Soul Train Dancers

- Musicians

- Models

- Military Types

- News Crew Types

- Bouncers

- Clown

- Magicians

- Students

- Nightclub Extras

- Diner Extras

- Police Officers

- Upscale Supper Club Extras

- Extras with Older Cars from 1950 - 1975

- Extras with 1970's hairstyles

- Extras of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities

* Taping in Atlanta: September – December 2018

* To submit, please visit: http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Marinella Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai”

* Seeking: Latino, Hispanic Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

Marinella Hume Casting

“Untitled Project”

* Caucasian Male & Females w/a California Beach Body, Blond & Tan 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* More info and to Submit Visit the: Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta Facebook page

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(FEATURED ROLE – More $$$)

* Seeking Fit & Curvy Women of ALL Ethnicities to portray “Models” 18 – 34yrs

* MUST be comfortable in Boy Shorts & Bra or Skimpy Attire….NO NUDITY!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “FEMALE MODELS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(HIP HOP FANS)

* Seeking: Male & Females to portray Hip Hop Music Fans (ALL Ethnicities) 18 – 28yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “HIP HOP FANS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(D BOYS)

* Seeking: Young Black & Latino Males w/a Tough Street look 18 – 28yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “D BOY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(BASKETBALL SKILLS)

* Black & Latino Males (18yr +) to portray 15 - 18yrs w/some “Basketball skills”.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “TEEN PLAYERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(KIDS)

* Seeking KIDS of ALL Ethnicities 10 – 14yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* ALL MINORS MUST HAVE WORK PERMIT NUMBER FROM G.D.O.L.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SLIP KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“BET Tales” (Season 2) [email protected]

(LAWYER TYPES)

* Men & Women w/a Professional/Business Wardrobe (ALL Ethnicities) 25 – 50yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* 1.Face 2.Waist up 3.Full body – All facing forward/No filters/No sunglasses/No hats.

* Shoots: Now thru September 28th -- Must Have Open Availability

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “LAWYERS” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line



Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]

(Period Piece)

* Men & Women of ALL Ethnicities w/a “1950’s & 60’s look” (No current hair styles)

* Put “50’s or 60’s LOOK” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Banker” (Film) [email protected]

(Period Piece)

* Seeking: “1940’s – 1960’s” Car or Truck.

* Put “OLD CAR or OLD TRUCK” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as “Prison Personnel”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Brie Larson)

* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: In Shape Male & Females w/Short Hair Styles 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of ALL Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) that still resemble HS Students

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS STUDENT” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login