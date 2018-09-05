Casting Call: Skinny People Needed for The Walking Dead, Extras for Marlon Wayans Project, and More
Destination Casting
“OPEN CASTING CALL”
* Background, Stand-Ins, Photo Doubles, Specialty (Musicians, Dancers, Clowns, etc.)
* All Ethnicities for projects on TVOne, BET, Bounce, Lifetime, more.
* When: THIS SATURDAY - September 8th // 12pm – 4pm
* Where: Hiram Studios
110 Thompson Rd. Hiram, Ga. 30141
* Bring Resume and Headshot if you have them – 18yrs & Older
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Caucasian Kids (Girls & Boys) 6 – 11yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Shoots: September 18th & 19th --- MUST be available BOTH days
* Put “2 Day” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)
* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Parents and Teachers. (All Ethnicities) 30 – 55yrs
* Also, You may submit pictures of your (Clean) car – NO Black, Red, White cars
* Shoots: September 18th & 19th --- MUST be available BOTH days
* Put “2 Day” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Marinella Hume Casting
“OPEN CASTING CALL”
* Seeking “Fresh Faces” for a New Project filming in Atlanta, Conyers, Lawrenceville, GA.
* Before Attending: Please Create a Free Profile @ www.marinellahumecasting.com
* When: Sunday September 16th // 11:30am – 3:30pm
* Where: VFW Hall
1432 VFW Dr. SW, Conyers, Ga. 30012
* Arrive in your Best Attire - Hair & Makeup ready – 18yrs & Older
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]
(AMPUTEES)
* Caucasian Men who r real-life "Amputees" – clean shaven & willing to get a period haircut
* PLEASE mention if a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set. 18 – 26yrs
* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th
* Put “WOUNDED VET” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Jamie Foxx)
* Reoccurring Role to Portray “Court Patrons” ($$$)
* Please Submit Pictures w/your best 1980’s & 90’s Look
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)
* Caucasian Men & Women w/Military Experience
* Please Submit pictures w/your best 1980’s & 90’s Look
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Brie Larson)
* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females that resemble HS Students w/a Formal / Prom Wardrobe.
* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “Formal Prom” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Marlon Wayans Project – Seeking FRESH FACES”
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Building Database w/New Faces for this project.
* Put “Female Fresh Face – or Male Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Male & Female Fitness Model types 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.
* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login