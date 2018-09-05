Casting Call: Skinny People Needed for The Walking Dead, Extras for Marlon Wayans Project, and More

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Sept. 5 - 12

Destination Casting

“OPEN CASTING CALL”

* Background, Stand-Ins, Photo Doubles, Specialty (Musicians, Dancers, Clowns, etc.)

* All Ethnicities for projects on TVOne, BET, Bounce, Lifetime, more.

* When: THIS SATURDAY - September 8th // 12pm – 4pm

* Where: Hiram Studios

110 Thompson Rd. Hiram, Ga. 30141

* Bring Resume and Headshot if you have them – 18yrs & Older

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Caucasian Kids (Girls & Boys) 6 – 11yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Shoots: September 18th & 19th --- MUST be available BOTH days

* Put “2 Day” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Raising Dion” (Netflix) [email protected]

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter)

* Seeking: Men & Women to portray Parents and Teachers. (All Ethnicities) 30 – 55yrs

* Also, You may submit pictures of your (Clean) car – NO Black, Red, White cars

* Shoots: September 18th & 19th --- MUST be available BOTH days

* Put “2 Day” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marinella Hume Casting

“OPEN CASTING CALL”

* Seeking “Fresh Faces” for a New Project filming in Atlanta, Conyers, Lawrenceville, GA.

* Before Attending: Please Create a Free Profile @ www.marinellahumecasting.com

* When: Sunday September 16th // 11:30am – 3:30pm

* Where: VFW Hall

1432 VFW Dr. SW, Conyers, Ga. 30012

* Arrive in your Best Attire - Hair & Makeup ready – 18yrs & Older

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” September Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]

(AMPUTEES)

* Caucasian Men who r real-life "Amputees" – clean shaven & willing to get a period haircut

* PLEASE mention if a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set. 18 – 26yrs

* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th

* Put “WOUNDED VET” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]

(WW2 SOLDIERS)

* Caucasian Men to portray WW2 Soldiers – clean shaven & willing to get a period haircut

* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker. 18 – 26yrs

* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th

* Put “ENLISTED” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]

(1940’s TOWNSFOLK)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray Townsfolk – Men must be clean shaven

* Willing to get a period haircut. 18 – 26yrs

* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set.

* Shoots: Sept. 11, 12, 13, 20, 21, 24, 25 – Should have open availability

* Put “TOWNFOLK” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Dolly Parton Theater” (Netflix) [email protected]

(1940’s PULLMAN DINING CAR)

* Black Men to portray Diner Staff – Must be clean shaven

* Willing to get a period haircut. 35yrs & Older

* PLEASE mention if you’re a smoker or comfortable near simulated smoke on set.

* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 13th

* Put “DINER STAFF” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Jamie Foxx)

* Reoccurring Role to Portray “Court Patrons” ($$$)

* Please Submit Pictures w/your best 1980’s & 90’s Look

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Michael B. Jordan)

* Caucasian Men & Women w/Military Experience

* Please Submit pictures w/your best 1980’s & 90’s Look

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Brie Larson)

* Seeking: Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “1960 – 1986”

CastingTaylorMade.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females that resemble HS Students w/a Formal / Prom Wardrobe.

* ALL Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “Formal Prom” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)

* ALSO – To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Marlon Wayans Project – Seeking FRESH FACES”

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Building Database w/New Faces for this project.

* Put “Female Fresh Face – or Male Fresh Face” in subject line.





Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older

* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Male & Female Fitness Model types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line

BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) [email protected]

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* BACA is stocking their database for multiple projects and upcoming roles.

* Put “NEW FACE” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login