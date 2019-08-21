Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" Needs People To Portray Citizens of Zamunda and Be A Paid Studio Audience Member This Week
Open roles for Aug. 21st - 28th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 21st - 28th!
Central Casting Georgia
“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com
(AFRICAN NATION)
* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Charming The Hearts Of Men” (Film) Charming@centralcasting.com
(Starring: Kelsey Grammer – 1960’s Period Piece)
* Caucasian Man to portray a 1960’s “Congressman” 40yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* IMPORTANT: Submit your pictures wearing a Business Suit
* Shoots: Tuesday August 27th (Fitting this Thursday Aug. 22nd)
* Put “CONGRESSMAN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(CORONER)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray a Coroner. 30 – 50yrs
* Scene takes place in a “Morgue” where a body is being identified.
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: Tuesday Aug. 27th
* Put “FEATURED CORONER” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(COPS…..Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs
* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “COPS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Stars Collide” (Film)
(YOGA)
* Male & Females experienced at “AcroYoga” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Submit: Any pictures, video, or links to video of you performing AcroYoga.
* Shoots: TOMORROW - Thursday August 22nd
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Stars Collide” (Film)
(BRASELTON, Ga.)
* Men & Women All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for Multiple Roles 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: Wednesday August 28th (Braselton, Ga. area)
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HS STUDENTS)
* Young Adults to portray High School Students. 18 – 24yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older
* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!
* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older
* MUST have “Pep / Marching Band” experience
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “Marching Band” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older
* MUST have “Cheerleading” experience
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “Cheerleading” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Created: JORDAN PEELE – 1950’s NEIGHBORS)
* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Men clean shaven, willing to trim hair to period (1950’s), No Bald heads or harsh fades.
* Women need to have natural hair (pressed hair is ok), No weaves, braids or twist
* Shoots: Monday August 26th (Fitting: $20 – Haircut: $10)
* Put “GOOD NEIGHBOR” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Hylton Casting
“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)
* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru October 2019
* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs
* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.
* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line
"OFFICIAL INFO"
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login