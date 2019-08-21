Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" Needs People To Portray Citizens of Zamunda and Be A Paid Studio Audience Member This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 21st - 28th!

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com

(AFRICAN NATION)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Charming The Hearts Of Men” (Film) Charming@centralcasting.com

(Starring: Kelsey Grammer – 1960’s Period Piece)

* Caucasian Man to portray a 1960’s “Congressman” 40yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* IMPORTANT: Submit your pictures wearing a Business Suit

* Shoots: Tuesday August 27th (Fitting this Thursday Aug. 22nd)

* Put “CONGRESSMAN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(CORONER)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray a Coroner. 30 – 50yrs

* Scene takes place in a “Morgue” where a body is being identified.

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: Tuesday Aug. 27th

* Put “FEATURED CORONER” in subject line



BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line



Casting TaylorMade

“Stars Collide” (Film)

(YOGA)

* Male & Females experienced at “AcroYoga” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Submit: Any pictures, video, or links to video of you performing AcroYoga.

* Shoots: TOMORROW - Thursday August 22nd

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Stars Collide” (Film)

(BRASELTON, Ga.)

* Men & Women All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for Multiple Roles 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: Wednesday August 28th (Braselton, Ga. area)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HS STUDENTS)

* Young Adults to portray High School Students. 18 – 24yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older

* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!

* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Pep / Marching Band” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Marching Band” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Cheerleading” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Cheerleading” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE – 1950’s NEIGHBORS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Men clean shaven, willing to trim hair to period (1950’s), No Bald heads or harsh fades.

* Women need to have natural hair (pressed hair is ok), No weaves, braids or twist

* Shoots: Monday August 26th (Fitting: $20 – Haircut: $10)

* Put “GOOD NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login