Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" Needs People To Portray Citizens of Zamunda and Be A Paid Studio Audience Member This Week

Open roles for Aug. 21st - 28th

August 21, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 21st - 28th!

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”)   Quest@centralcasting.com

   (AFRICAN NATION) 

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“Charming The Hearts Of Men” (Film)   Charming@centralcasting.com

   (Starring: Kelsey Grammer – 1960’s Period Piece) 

* Caucasian Man to portray a 1960’s “Congressman”   40yrs & Older  

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* IMPORTANT: Submit your pictures wearing a Business Suit

* Shoots: Tuesday August 27th (Fitting this Thursday Aug. 22nd)

* Put “CONGRESSMAN” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

  (CORONER)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray a Coroner.  30 – 50yrs                     

* Scene takes place in a “Morgue” where a body is being identified.

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: Tuesday Aug. 27th  

* Put “FEATURED CORONER” in subject line
 

 

BACA Casting   

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

  (COPS…..Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military  18 – 25yrs                     

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “COPS” in subject line
 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stars Collide”  (Film) 

   (YOGA)

* Male & Females experienced at “AcroYoga”  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Submit: Any pictures, video, or links to video of you performing AcroYoga.

* Shoots: TOMORROW - Thursday August 22nd

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Stars Collide”  (Film) 

   (BRASELTON, Ga.)

* Men & Women All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities for Multiple Roles   18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: Wednesday August 28th (Braselton, Ga. area)

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)  DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (HS  STUDENTS)

* Young Adults to portray High School Students.   18 – 24yrs   

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)   DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older  

* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!

* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line 

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Pep / Marching Band” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Marching Band” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Cheerleading” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Cheerleading” in subject line.

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Lovecraft Country” (TV)  Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

   (Created: JORDAN PEELE – 1950’s NEIGHBORS)

* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Neighbors”   18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Men clean shaven, willing to trim hair to period (1950’s), No Bald heads or harsh fades.  

* Women need to have natural hair (pressed hair is ok), No weaves, braids or twist

* Shoots: Monday August 26th   (Fitting: $20 – Haircut: $10)

* Put “GOOD NEIGHBOR” in subject line

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters”  (Netflex)  

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)  

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru October 2019 

* Info & how to submit please visit:  Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look.  18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made. 

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

 

 

 “OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

