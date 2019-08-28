Casting Call: Peter Dinklage Had Roles Like Those Listed This Week for Little People, and Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" Needs Citizens of Zamunda

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Aug. 28th - Sept. 4th!

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (2nd Season)

(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Untitled Vigilante Project” (Netflex)

(DEBATE TOURNAMENT)

* Male & Females to portray Prep School Debate “Team Students” 18 – 40yrs

* Male & Females to portray Debate Team “Coach” 25 – 70yrs

* Debate Experience a Plus – All Ethnicities

* Shoots: Monday Sept. 9th & Tuesday Sept. 10th

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/uvp-debateextras/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Rose Locke Casting

“Untitled Featured Film” (FILM) rpmcasting@gmail.com

(AMPUTEE PERFORMERS)

* Seeking: Male & Female Arm or Leg Amputees for a “Speaking Role” 20’s – 60’s

* Performers of All Ethnicities to portray: A Veteran participating in a support group.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & recent dated selfie) Resume, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Put “Feature Film – Veteran” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“SAG Contract Roles” (FILM/TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(LITTLE PEOPLE)

* Seeking: Male & Female “Little People” of All Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “LITTLE PEOPLE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“SAG Contract Roles” (FILM) extras@roselockecasting.com

(THIS ROLE PAYS MORE $$$$)

* Black Female (5’5-5’7…Dress Size 8/10), MUST be comfortable w/Nudity. 18 – 40yrs

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Sept. 9th – 26th (Must have open availability)

* Put “HF DOUBLE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“SAG Contract Roles” (FILM) extras@roselockecasting.com

(THIS ROLE PAYS MORE $$$$)

* ASIAN Female (5’5-5’7…Dress Size 0/2), MUST be comfortable w/Nudity. 18 – 40yrs

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Sept. 9th – 26th (Must have open availability)

* Put “JF DOUBLE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com

(AFRICAN NATION)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(BASKETBALL PLAYERS)

* Tall & Athletic Males (6’0+) of All Ethnicities to portray Basketball players. 18 – 24yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(COFFEE SHOP & RESTAURANT)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(UPSCALE CLUB PATRONS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to w/an Upscale, Stylish wardrobe. 21 – 35yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “UPSCALE CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(OFFICE EMPLOYEES)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/business attire to portray “Office Employees”

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter business attire.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “OFFICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older

* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!

* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(MIDDLE CLASS NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HS STUDENTS)

* Young Adults to portray High School Students. 18 – 24yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Pep / Marching Band” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Marching Band” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Adult Male & Females of All Ethnicities who still look like HS Students. 18yrs & Older

* MUST have “Cheerleading” experience

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Cheerleading” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(HAZMAT SUIT)

* Men & Women (All Ethnicities) to be in Hazmat Suits or Security Guards. 30 – 50yrs

* MUST be Fit & have good Posture (cops, military, security, military experience is ideal)

* ALSO, must be Clean Cut w/Short Hair & Facial hair – or willing to be shaven.

* Fitting: Friday Sept. 6th in Fayetteville ($20)

* Shoots: Thursday Sept. 19th in Fayetteville

* Put “CLEAN UP” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login