Casting Call: Be Like Mike, Ballers Are Needed This Week - Along w/Citizens of Zamunda For "Coming 2 America"
Open roles for Sept. 4th - 11th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Sept. 4th - 11th!
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Central Casting Georgia
“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com
(KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA)
* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(MIDDLE CLASS NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HS STUDENTS)
* Young Adults to portray High School Students. 18 – 24yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older
* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!
* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(BASKETBALL PLAYERS)
* Tall & Athletic Males (6’0+) of All Ethnicities to portray Basketball players. 18 – 24yrs
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(COFFEE SHOP & RESTAURANT)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(UPSCALE CLUB PATRONS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to w/an Upscale, Stylish wardrobe. 21 – 35yrs
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “UPSCALE CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(OFFICE EMPLOYEES)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/business attire to portray “Office Employees”
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter business attire.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “OFFICE” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS Students” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (2nd Season)
(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Rose Locke Casting
“Untitled Featured Film” (FILM) rpmcasting@gmail.com
(AMPUTEE PERFORMERS)
* Seeking: Male & Female Arm or Leg Amputees for a “Speaking Role” 20’s – 60’s
* Performers of All Ethnicities to portray: A Veteran participating in a support group.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & recent dated selfie) Resume, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Put “Feature Film – Veteran” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“SAG Contract Roles” (FILM/TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(LITTLE PEOPLE)
* Seeking: Male & Female “Little People” of All Ethnicities. 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “LITTLE PEOPLE” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(INTERNATIONAL SOCCER FANS – FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women (All Ethnicities) to portray Upscale International Soccer Fans 18 – 75yrs
* We especially need EGYPTIAN, BRAZILIAN, Etc….FRESH FACES!
(INTERNATIONAL SOCCER COACHES & SECURITY – FRESH FACES)
* All Ethnicities…BRAZILIAN & FRENCH looks especially.
* Experience as a Coach or Security is a plus – but not mandatory
* Fitting: Monday Sept. 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, or 13th (Blackhall Studios – Atlanta)
* Shoots: Monday Sept. 23rd (at Mercedes Benz Stadium)
* Put “WORLD CUP” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
