Casting Call: Along w/Vampires & Millionaires, There Are Multiple Projects Seeking Military Type's This Week.
Open roles for Nov. 13th - 20th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 13th - 20th
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(CALLING ALL MILITARY VETERANS & ACTIVE SERVICE)
* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities with “Military Experience” 18 – 50yrs
* Must have Active Experience & Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($44.00 Bump)
* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)
* Put “ON MILITARY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(1950’s PERIOD PIECE)
* Seeking: Asian Males to portray “Military Soldiers” 18 – 30yrs
* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.
* Must Be Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)
* Put “ON ASIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(STAYING IN A HOTEL)
* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs
* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: Dec. 9th
* Put “HOTEL ASIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(JANUARY HOTEL STAY)
* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs
* IMPORTANT INFO:
We don’t have schedule yet but are looking to those interested so we can add to the list & check availability. You will not work all days (most likely one or two).
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: January 6th – 24th
* Put “JAN ASIAN” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY TYPES)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots Date: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Males & Females of All Ethnicities from the “LGBTQ” community 18yrs – Older
* Submit: 2 pics…Headshot & Full body wearing Business/Casual Attire.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Hylton Casting
“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)
We’re Casting the following African American Singles & Couples in the Atlanta Area.
* African American Woman who is “Single”/ “A Millionaire” / “Looking for love”
* African American Couple who come from Two Different “Financial Brackets”
* R U a Single Millionaire Looking for Love?
* R U in a New Relationship w/someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?
* Is your significant other in a different social class than you — and nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. www.hyltoncasting.com/MMATLANTA
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (WT for Suicide Squad 2) Projects2@TSCasting.com
(FEATURED ROLE – Pays More $$$)
* Men & Women w/ACTING Exp. to portray “Patients” in a pivotal scene! 22 – 55yrs
* MEN – should have short hair or bald…along w/clean shaven
* ALL ETHNICITIES – but you MUST have DARK HAIR (Black or Brown)
* 1 person will be selected as a LAB ASSISTANT of a Key Character
* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: Tues. 11/26, Thurs. 12/5 and/or Mon. 12/9 (Must have open availability)
* Put “LAB ACTOR” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login