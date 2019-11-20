Casting Call: If I Told You One Million Dollars Was Apart Of This Week's Casting Call - Would I Have Your Attention?

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 20th - 27th

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots Date: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.

We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:

* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.

* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you at: https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“Upcoming Untitled Project” extras@roselockecasting.com

(REMEMBER THE 70’s & 80’s)

* Seeking: Males & Female of All Ethnicities w/great 1970’s – 1980’s looks. 18 – 50yrs

* Please Submit photos in your best 1970’s & 80’s wardrobe.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Monday Dec. 16th

* Put “BACK TO THE FUTURE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(CALLING ALL MILITARY VETERANS & ACTIVE SERVICE)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities with “Military Experience” 18 – 50yrs

* Must have Active Experience & Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($44.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s PERIOD PIECE)

* Seeking: Asian Males to portray “Military Soldiers” 18 – 30yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Must Be Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(STAYING IN A HOTEL)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 9th

* Put “HOTEL ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(JANUARY HOTEL STAY)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* IMPORTANT INFO:

We don’t have schedule yet but are looking to those interested so we can add to the list & check availability. You will not work all days (most likely one or two).

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: January 6th – 24th

* Put “JAN ASIAN” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login