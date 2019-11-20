Casting Call: If I Told You One Million Dollars Was Apart Of This Week's Casting Call - Would I Have Your Attention?
Open roles for Nov. 20th - 27th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 20th - 27th
B.A.C.A. Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – MORE $$$)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older
* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!
* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots Date: TBA
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)
The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.
We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:
* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.
* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?
* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?
* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?
* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?
If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you at: https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm
* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm
* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
“Upcoming Untitled Project” extras@roselockecasting.com
(REMEMBER THE 70’s & 80’s)
* Seeking: Males & Female of All Ethnicities w/great 1970’s – 1980’s looks. 18 – 50yrs
* Please Submit photos in your best 1970’s & 80’s wardrobe.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent Dated Selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($20.00 Bump)
* Shoots: Monday Dec. 16th
* Put “BACK TO THE FUTURE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(CALLING ALL MILITARY VETERANS & ACTIVE SERVICE)
* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities with “Military Experience” 18 – 50yrs
* Must have Active Experience & Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($44.00 Bump)
* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)
* Put “ON MILITARY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(1950’s PERIOD PIECE)
* Seeking: Asian Males to portray “Military Soldiers” 18 – 30yrs
* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.
* Must Be Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)
* Put “ON ASIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(STAYING IN A HOTEL)
* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs
* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: Dec. 9th
* Put “HOTEL ASIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(JANUARY HOTEL STAY)
* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs
* IMPORTANT INFO:
We don’t have schedule yet but are looking to those interested so we can add to the list & check availability. You will not work all days (most likely one or two).
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: January 6th – 24th
* Put “JAN ASIAN” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login