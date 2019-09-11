Casting Call: Melissa McCarthy's Netflix Project Needs Kids & Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai is Hiring Asian Men, Women, Kids This Week

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Sept. 11th - 18th!

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities w/80’s Hair Style

* (Here’s your chance to feature your best 80’s look in anticipation for ST4)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Girls: Shorter or Shoulder length hair – also Bangs & Curly hair are welcome.

* Boys: Hair style should be Classic. All same length around ears, Curly hair acceptable

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3/4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Beautiful & Stylish Females of All Ethnicities 20 – 39yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “GIRLS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(BASKETBALL PLAYERS)

* Tall & Athletic Males (6’0+) of All Ethnicities to portray Basketball players. 18 – 24yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(COFFEE SHOP & RESTAURANT)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

(UPSCALE CLUB PATRONS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to w/an Upscale, Stylish wardrobe. 21 – 35yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “UPSCALE CLUB” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(MIDDLE CLASS NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older

* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!

* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com

(KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra@centralcasting.com

(BIG SCENE SET in JAPAN)

* LOTS of Asian Men, Women, Kids to portray Citizens of Okinawa, Japan 18yrs - Older

* Note: Ralph Macchio will be in this scene!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “OKINAWA” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“Untitled Featured Film” (FILM) extras@roselockcasting.com

(KISSING COUPLES)

* Casting Same Sex Couples (All Ethnicities) comfortable “Kissing on Camera” 18 – 40’s

* Men: Must receive a Period haircut, clean shaven, NO harsh fades or Shaved heads.

* Women: Must have Natural Color hair & NO Fake nails

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & recent dated selfie) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th (Fitting Needed This Week)

* Put “KISSING COUPLE” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)

(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Colonial Reenactors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “REENACTORS” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(DJ – FRESH FACE)

* Seeking: A Real DJ (Type) is needed for our PANAMA NIGHT CLUB 18 – 40yrs

* Seeking: A Male w/Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern looks.

* Can be a Real DJ or Someone Who Can Portray a DJ’s Vibe

* We’ll be providing the equipment, so it’s important this person can portray a DJ!!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Shoots: Tues/Wed/Thurs – October 29th, 30th and 31st (Must be avail all 3 days)

* Put “PANAMA DJ” in subject line

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login