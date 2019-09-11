Casting Call: Melissa McCarthy's Netflix Project Needs Kids & Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai is Hiring Asian Men, Women, Kids This Week
Open roles for Sept. 11th - 18th
Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Sept. 11th - 18th!
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities w/80’s Hair Style
* (Here’s your chance to feature your best 80’s look in anticipation for ST4)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Girls: Shorter or Shoulder length hair – also Bangs & Curly hair are welcome.
* Boys: Hair style should be Classic. All same length around ears, Curly hair acceptable
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999
* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3/4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)
* Beautiful & Stylish Females of All Ethnicities 20 – 39yrs
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “GIRLS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(BASKETBALL PLAYERS)
* Tall & Athletic Males (6’0+) of All Ethnicities to portray Basketball players. 18 – 24yrs
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(COFFEE SHOP & RESTAURANT)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “PATRONS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“New Christmas Movie” (TV) DearSantaExtras@gmail.com
(UPSCALE CLUB PATRONS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to w/an Upscale, Stylish wardrobe. 21 – 35yrs
* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “UPSCALE CLUB” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(MIDDLE CLASS NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older
* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!
* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com
(KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA)
* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra@centralcasting.com
(BIG SCENE SET in JAPAN)
* LOTS of Asian Men, Women, Kids to portray Citizens of Okinawa, Japan 18yrs - Older
* Note: Ralph Macchio will be in this scene!
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “OKINAWA” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
“Untitled Featured Film” (FILM) extras@roselockcasting.com
(KISSING COUPLES)
* Casting Same Sex Couples (All Ethnicities) comfortable “Kissing on Camera” 18 – 40’s
* Men: Must receive a Period haircut, clean shaven, NO harsh fades or Shaved heads.
* Women: Must have Natural Color hair & NO Fake nails
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & recent dated selfie) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th (Fitting Needed This Week)
* Put “KISSING COUPLE” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV)
(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Colonial Reenactors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “REENACTORS” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com
(DJ – FRESH FACE)
* Seeking: A Real DJ (Type) is needed for our PANAMA NIGHT CLUB 18 – 40yrs
* Seeking: A Male w/Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern looks.
* Can be a Real DJ or Someone Who Can Portray a DJ’s Vibe
* We’ll be providing the equipment, so it’s important this person can portray a DJ!!
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body
* Shoots: Tues/Wed/Thurs – October 29th, 30th and 31st (Must be avail all 3 days)
* Put “PANAMA DJ” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login