Casting Call: Melissa McCarthy's Netflix Project Needs Kids & Ralph Macchio's Cobra Kai is Hiring Asian Men, Women, Kids This Week

Open roles for Sept. 11th - 18th

September 11, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for Sept. 11th - 18th!

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Thunder Force”  (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities w/80’s Hair Style

* (Here’s your chance to feature your best 80’s look in anticipation for ST4)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Girls: Shorter or Shoulder length hair – also Bangs & Curly hair are welcome.

* Boys: Hair style should be Classic. All same length around ears, Curly hair acceptable  

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Thunder Force”  (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999  

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3/4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Movie” (TV)   DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

    (BEAUTIFUL WOMEN)

* Beautiful & Stylish Females of All Ethnicities   20 – 39yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “GIRLS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Movie” (TV)   DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

    (BASKETBALL PLAYERS)

* Tall & Athletic Males (6’0+) of All Ethnicities to portray Basketball players.  18 – 24yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.   

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Movie” (TV)   DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

    (COFFEE SHOP & RESTAURANT)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Restaurant Patrons”

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.  18yrs - Older  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “PATRONS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“New Christmas Movie” (TV)   DearSantaExtras@gmail.com

    (UPSCALE CLUB PATRONS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to w/an Upscale, Stylish wardrobe.  21 – 35yrs

* This movie is set in Winter / Christmas time – MUST have winter attire options.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.    

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “UPSCALE CLUB” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)   DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (MIDDLE CLASS NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.    18yrs - Older  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV)   DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

    (MEDIEVAL….(Ongoing Need)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Townspeople” 18yrs - Older  

* Interesting Faces / Extreme Heights & Haircuts / All Shapes & Sizes!

* (Additional rate for talent with Medieval Attire)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “MEDIEVAL” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”)   Quest@centralcasting.com

   (KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA) 

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“Cobra Kai” (TV)   Cobra@centralcasting.com

   (BIG SCENE SET in JAPAN) 

* LOTS of Asian Men, Women, Kids to portray Citizens of Okinawa, Japan 18yrs - Older

* Note: Ralph Macchio will be in this scene!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “OKINAWA” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Rose Locke Casting   

“Untitled Featured Film” (FILM)   extras@roselockcasting.com

   (KISSING COUPLES)

* Casting Same Sex Couples (All Ethnicities) comfortable “Kissing on Camera”  18 – 40’s

* Men: Must receive a Period haircut, clean shaven, NO harsh fades or Shaved heads.

* Women: Must have Natural Color hair & NO Fake nails

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & recent dated selfie) Name, Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th  (Fitting Needed This Week)

* Put “KISSING COUPLE” in subject line

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul”  (TV)  

    (1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes.   18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019 

* To submit, please visit:  Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Colonial Reenactors”  18yrs & Older 

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “REENACTORS” in subject line.

 

 

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film)   Projects1@TSCasting.com

    (DJ – FRESH FACE)

* Seeking: A Real DJ (Type) is needed for our PANAMA NIGHT CLUB  18 – 40yrs

* Seeking: A Male w/Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern looks.

* Can be a Real DJ or Someone Who Can Portray a DJ’s Vibe

* We’ll be providing the equipment, so it’s important this person can portray a DJ!!

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* Shoots: Tues/Wed/Thurs – October 29th, 30th and 31st (Must be avail all 3 days)  

* Put “PANAMA DJ” in subject line

 

 

 “OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV