Casting Call: Octavia Spencer's Netflix Project Needs Kids & Casting Directors Have Some Ongoing Needs Throughout The Month.
Open roles thru October 2nd
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" thru October 2nd
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
Central Casting Georgia
“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com
(KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA)
* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (2nd Season)
(DON CORNELIUS – 1975 PERIOD PIECE)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999
* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3 or 4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities (7–17) w/a 1980’s Hair Style
* (Here’s your chance to feature your best 80’s look in anticipation for ST4)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Girls: Shorter or Shoulder length hair – also Bangs & Curly hair are welcome.
* Boys: Hair style should be Classic. All same length around ears, Curly hair acceptable
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: TBA
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (Film) Extras@destinationcasting.com
(EVERYDAY PEOPLE – FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple upcoming roles 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /
* Put “Everyday Man or Woman” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login