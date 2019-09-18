Casting Call: Octavia Spencer's Netflix Project Needs Kids & Casting Directors Have Some Ongoing Needs Throughout The Month.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" thru October 2nd

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for “Coming 2 America”) Quest@centralcasting.com

(KINGDOM OF ZAMUNDA)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray “Citizens of Zamunda”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (2nd Season)

(DON CORNELIUS – 1975 PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for multiple scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: September thru November 2019

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3 or 4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: KIDS of All Ethnicities (7–17) w/a 1980’s Hair Style

* (Here’s your chance to feature your best 80’s look in anticipation for ST4)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Girls: Shorter or Shoulder length hair – also Bangs & Curly hair are welcome.

* Boys: Hair style should be Classic. All same length around ears, Curly hair acceptable

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (Film) Extras@destinationcasting.com

(EVERYDAY PEOPLE – FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities for multiple upcoming roles 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body.

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “Everyday Man or Woman” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login