Casting Call: Roles For Kids Just Being Kids, and Melissa McCartney's Project Needs Campaign Supporters
Open roles for October 9th - 16th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 9th - 16th
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: November 1st & 11th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (2nd Season)
(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)
* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older
* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru November 2019
* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Marinella–Hume Casting
OPEN CALL for Multiple Film & TV Projects
* Seeking “Paid Extras” at an Open Call.
* Where: 4th Annual Conyers Latin Festival
1064 Culpepper Dr., Conyers, Ga. 30094
* When: THIS SUNDAY - OCTOBER 13th // 12pm – 7pm (Rain or Shine)
* Come Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken.
* If you can't attend, apply online: marinellahumecasting.com
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)
* Seeking: “KIDS” of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 7 – 10yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(KEEPING THE FAITH)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(BABIES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Infant or Twin Babies 3 – 6 Months Old
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “BABY” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(POLICE or EX-MILITARY TYPES)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Police Officers” 30 - 50yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(LAWYER)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys’ 30 – 50yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “ATTORNEY” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com
(BABIES)
* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Seeking: Real “Choir Singers” of All Ages & Ethnicities, who look like HS Students.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “CHOIR” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login