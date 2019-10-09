Casting Call: Roles For Kids Just Being Kids, and Melissa McCartney's Project Needs Campaign Supporters

Open roles for October 9th - 16th

October 9, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

© John Blackie/jblacki

Categories: 
Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 9th - 16th 

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Thunder Force”  (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters”  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul”  (2nd Season)  

    (1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru November 2019 

* To submit, please visit:  Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019  (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

 

 

Marinella–Hume Casting

OPEN CALL for Multiple Film & TV Projects

* Seeking “Paid Extras” at an Open Call.

* Where: 4th Annual Conyers Latin Festival

                1064 Culpepper Dr., Conyers, Ga. 30094

* When: THIS SUNDAY - OCTOBER 13th // 12pm – 7pm  (Rain or Shine)

* Come Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken. 

* If you can't attend, apply online: marinellahumecasting.com

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)

* Seeking: “KIDS” of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities.  7 – 10yrs  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals”  18yrs & Older 

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com

    (BABIES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Infant or Twin Babies   3 – 6 Months Old  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BABY” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (POLICE or EX-MILITARY TYPES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Police Officers”  30 - 50yrs  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “POLICE” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys’   30 – 50yrs  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “ATTORNEY” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“Big Red” (TV)  Red@centralcasting.com

   (BABIES) 

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos)  6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Seeking: Real “Choir Singers” of All Ages & Ethnicities, who look like HS Students.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

Tags: 
casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV