Casting Call: Roles For Kids Just Being Kids, and Melissa McCartney's Project Needs Campaign Supporters

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (2nd Season)

(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru November 2019

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Marinella–Hume Casting

OPEN CALL for Multiple Film & TV Projects

* Seeking “Paid Extras” at an Open Call.

* Where: 4th Annual Conyers Latin Festival

1064 Culpepper Dr., Conyers, Ga. 30094

* When: THIS SUNDAY - OCTOBER 13th // 12pm – 7pm (Rain or Shine)

* Come Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken.

* If you can't attend, apply online: marinellahumecasting.com

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)

* Seeking: “KIDS” of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 7 – 10yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(BABIES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Infant or Twin Babies 3 – 6 Months Old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BABY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(POLICE or EX-MILITARY TYPES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Police Officers” 30 - 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys’ 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “ATTORNEY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com

(BABIES)

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Seeking: Real “Choir Singers” of All Ages & Ethnicities, who look like HS Students.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login