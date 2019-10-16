Casting Call: Like Billy Graham, Evangelicals are Needed. Along w/Doctors, Nurses and Multiple Roles For Kids This Week.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film)   extrascastingatl@gmail.com

    (FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Thunder Force”  (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters”  18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)  hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

   (70’s NIGHTCLUB – MULTIPLE DAYS) 

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for a big “1970’s Nightclub Scene”  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Contact Info.

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 21st – Friday Oct. 25th   (Fitting = $20 Bump)

* More info & how to submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

 

 

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV)  (Seeking: Parliament-Funkadelic Type Band)       

   1 Keyboard Player/Singer
* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+
* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.
* -Must be able to read sheet music.
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.
* -The Keyboard player will be portraying Bernie Worrell from the band Parliament Funkadelic.

   1 Guitarist/Singer
* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.
* -Must be able to read sheet music.
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.
* -The Guitarist will be portraying Gary Shider from the band Parliament Funkadelic, and will perform wearing one of his on-stage costumes: Please Google him for Reference.

   1 Singer/Dancer
* -Black Female, Ages 18yrs+ 
* -Must have singing and dancing experience. 
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.                                          

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS DUE TODAY – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019. 
* Please upload a clear, well lit self-tape video audition of yourself playing your instrument and/or singing to: hyltoncasting.com/amsoparliamentband/ 
* Please say your first and last name, height and weight.
* Please film yourself playing your instrument. The song performed in these scenes are “Give Up the Funk” by Parliament-Funkadelic. If possible, please play this song in your video submission.

 YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH SHOOT DATES.
* Please note, for the Keyboard Player and Guitarist roles, you may be selected to attend an audition happening one day between Wednesday Oct 16th  &  Monday Oct 19th 2019.
* If selected, you’ll also need to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting one day between Wednesday Oct, 16th  &  Monday Oct 21st 2019. 

  Filming Dates:

* Tuesday October 22nd 2019 
* Thursday October 24th 2019
 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities (w/Scrubs) to portray Doctors & Nurses.  18 – 50yrs   

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals”  21yrs & Older 

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film)  DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com 

    (YOUNG EVANGELICALS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals”  18 – 22yrs   

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “YOUTH” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”  18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com

    (BLUE COLLAR)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/a blue collar look to portray a “Handy Man”   50 – 60yrs  

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WORKMAN” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG”  30 – 50yrs  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia      

“Big Red” (TV)  Red@centralcasting.com

   (BABIES) 

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos)  6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

 

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

 

