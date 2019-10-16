Casting Call: Like Billy Graham, Evangelicals are Needed. Along w/Doctors, Nurses and Multiple Roles For Kids This Week.
Open roles for October 16th - 23rd
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 16th - 23rd
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Shoots: November 1st & 11th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV) hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/
(70’s NIGHTCLUB – MULTIPLE DAYS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for a big “1970’s Nightclub Scene” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Contact Info.
* Shoots: Monday Oct. 21st – Friday Oct. 25th (Fitting = $20 Bump)
* More info & how to submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/
Hylton Casting
“American Soul” (TV) (Seeking: Parliament-Funkadelic Type Band)
1 Keyboard Player/Singer
* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+
* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.
* -Must be able to read sheet music.
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.
* -The Keyboard player will be portraying Bernie Worrell from the band Parliament Funkadelic.
1 Guitarist/Singer
* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+
* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.
* -Must be able to read sheet music.
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.
* -The Guitarist will be portraying Gary Shider from the band Parliament Funkadelic, and will perform wearing one of his on-stage costumes: Please Google him for Reference.
1 Singer/Dancer
* -Black Female, Ages 18yrs+
* -Must have singing and dancing experience.
* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.
VIDEO SUBMISSIONS DUE TODAY – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019.
* Please upload a clear, well lit self-tape video audition of yourself playing your instrument and/or singing to: hyltoncasting.com/amsoparliamentband/
* Please say your first and last name, height and weight.
* Please film yourself playing your instrument. The song performed in these scenes are “Give Up the Funk” by Parliament-Funkadelic. If possible, please play this song in your video submission.
YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH SHOOT DATES.
* Please note, for the Keyboard Player and Guitarist roles, you may be selected to attend an audition happening one day between Wednesday Oct 16th & Monday Oct 19th 2019.
* If selected, you’ll also need to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting one day between Wednesday Oct, 16th & Monday Oct 21st 2019.
Filming Dates:
* Tuesday October 22nd 2019
* Thursday October 24th 2019
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL STAFF)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities (w/Scrubs) to portray Doctors & Nurses. 18 – 50yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(KEEPING THE FAITH)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 21yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(YOUNG EVANGELICALS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18 – 22yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “YOUTH” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORS)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(BLUE COLLAR)
* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/a blue collar look to portray a “Handy Man” 50 – 60yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “WORKMAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(KARATE KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(LAWYER)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COURT” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com
(BABIES)
* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login