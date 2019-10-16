Casting Call: Like Billy Graham, Evangelicals are Needed. Along w/Doctors, Nurses and Multiple Roles For Kids This Week.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 16th - 23rd

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV) hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

(70’s NIGHTCLUB – MULTIPLE DAYS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities for a big “1970’s Nightclub Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Contact Info.

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 21st – Friday Oct. 25th (Fitting = $20 Bump)

* More info & how to submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/clubextrasamso/

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (TV) (Seeking: Parliament-Funkadelic Type Band)

1 Keyboard Player/Singer

* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.

* -Must be able to read sheet music.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

* -The Keyboard player will be portraying Bernie Worrell from the band Parliament Funkadelic.

1 Guitarist/Singer

* -Black Male, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must be experienced musicians, able to pantomime to provided sheet music.

* -Must be able to read sheet music.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

* -The Guitarist will be portraying Gary Shider from the band Parliament Funkadelic, and will perform wearing one of his on-stage costumes: Please Google him for Reference.

1 Singer/Dancer

* -Black Female, Ages 18yrs+

* -Must have singing and dancing experience.

* -Must be able to lip sync on camera.

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS DUE TODAY – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019.

* Please upload a clear, well lit self-tape video audition of yourself playing your instrument and/or singing to: hyltoncasting.com/amsoparliamentband/

* Please say your first and last name, height and weight.

* Please film yourself playing your instrument. The song performed in these scenes are “Give Up the Funk” by Parliament-Funkadelic. If possible, please play this song in your video submission.

YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH SHOOT DATES.

* Please note, for the Keyboard Player and Guitarist roles, you may be selected to attend an audition happening one day between Wednesday Oct 16th & Monday Oct 19th 2019.

* If selected, you’ll also need to attend a mandatory wardrobe fitting one day between Wednesday Oct, 16th & Monday Oct 21st 2019.

Filming Dates:

* Tuesday October 22nd 2019

* Thursday October 24th 2019



Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL STAFF)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities (w/Scrubs) to portray Doctors & Nurses. 18 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 21yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(YOUNG EVANGELICALS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18 – 22yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “YOUTH” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(BLUE COLLAR)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/a blue collar look to portray a “Handy Man” 50 – 60yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “WORKMAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com

(BABIES)

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login