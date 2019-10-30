Casting Call: Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad Needs Elite Soldiers & Melissa McCarthy's Netflix Project Seeks A Sexy Female This Week.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 30th - Nov. 6th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (WT for Suicide Squad 2) Projects2@TSCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE – Pays More $$$)

* Physically Fit Men: Black, Latino, Mid Eastern to portray “Guerilla Soldiers” 18 – 45yrs

* Military experience NOT mandatory…but is a plus

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: This FRIDAY – November 1st

* Put “REBEL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(HOT SEXY LADY)

* Hot Sexy looking Female to portray an “Assistant to the Evil President” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Sexy/Hot Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: November 4th & 5th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities from the LGBT community 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing well dressed Business attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(THE BUNNY RANCH)

* Caucasian & Asian Men to portray “Johns” for a brothel scene. 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: THURSDAY – November 7th

* Put “NEW JOHNS” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) to portray Supernatural HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(MACON – PERIOD PIECE)

* Black Males & Females willing to travel to Macon, Ga. for “Multiple Roles” 18 – 45yrs

* Men clean shaven, willing to trim hair to period (1950’s), No Bald heads or harsh fades.

* Women need to have Natural Hair (pressed hair is ok), NO Weaves, Braids or Twist

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($37.00 Bump) – Haircut Bump ($10.00) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Tuesday November 12th

* Put “MACON” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE CLASS)

* FEMALES of All Ethnicities w/Martial Arts – Karate experience. 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(MOM & DAUGHTER)

* REAL Mom & Daughter of All Ethnicities…Mom: 25–35yrs // Daughter: 7–10yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “MOM & DAUGHTER” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Starring: KIRSTIE ALLEY)

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Park Goers” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “PARK” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Kirstie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing SCRUBS, if possible (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login