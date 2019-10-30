Casting Call: Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad Needs Elite Soldiers & Melissa McCarthy's Netflix Project Seeks A Sexy Female This Week.
Open roles for Oct. 30th - Nov. 6th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 30th - Nov. 6th
Tammy Smith Casting
“EL DORADO” (WT for Suicide Squad 2) Projects2@TSCasting.com
(FEATURED ROLE – Pays More $$$)
* Physically Fit Men: Black, Latino, Mid Eastern to portray “Guerilla Soldiers” 18 – 45yrs
* Military experience NOT mandatory…but is a plus
* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: This FRIDAY – November 1st
* Put “REBEL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(HOT SEXY LADY)
* Hot Sexy looking Female to portray an “Assistant to the Evil President” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Sexy/Hot Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: November 4th & 5th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities from the LGBT community 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing well dressed Business attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: November 1st & 11th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(THE BUNNY RANCH)
* Caucasian & Asian Men to portray “Johns” for a brothel scene. 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoots: THURSDAY – November 7th
* Put “NEW JOHNS” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) to portray Supernatural HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com
(MACON – PERIOD PIECE)
* Black Males & Females willing to travel to Macon, Ga. for “Multiple Roles” 18 – 45yrs
* Men clean shaven, willing to trim hair to period (1950’s), No Bald heads or harsh fades.
* Women need to have Natural Hair (pressed hair is ok), NO Weaves, Braids or Twist
* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Fitting: TBA ($37.00 Bump) – Haircut Bump ($10.00) – Gas Bump ($25.00)
* Shoots: Tuesday November 12th
* Put “MACON” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(KARATE CLASS)
* FEMALES of All Ethnicities w/Martial Arts – Karate experience. 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KARATE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(MOM & DAUGHTER)
* REAL Mom & Daughter of All Ethnicities…Mom: 25–35yrs // Daughter: 7–10yrs
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “MOM & DAUGHTER” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(Starring: KIRSTIE ALLEY)
* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Park Goers” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “PARK” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(KARATE KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Kirstie Alley)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing SCRUBS, if possible (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login