Casting Call: Will Smith needs Athletic Females for His Buddy Cop Film This Week.

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 23rd - 30th

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

CL Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com

(Starring: Will Smith)

Casting 2 types of ladies!

* 1. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Fit-Athletic Build”

* 2. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Tough Intimidating look”

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday October 28th

* Put “PRISON GUARD” in subject line

CL Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com

(Starring: Martin Lawrence)

* Seeking Fit & Muscular Males of All Ethnicities w/Tactical experience ages 20 – 40’s

**MUST List All Military Experience & Tactical Training

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday October 29th

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/an Evening Gown, Cocktail Dress or Tuxedo

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday November 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Staring: Kirstie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Parishioners” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “PARISHIONERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(SCHOOL KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Kristie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(PROTECT AND SERVE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as Police and Military 21yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY!! – Oct. 25th

* Put “Special Ability BG” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login