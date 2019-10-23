Casting Call: Will Smith needs Athletic Females for His Buddy Cop Film This Week.
Open roles for October 23rd - 30th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 23rd - 30th
CL Casting
“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com
(Starring: Will Smith)
Casting 2 types of ladies!
* 1. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Fit-Athletic Build”
* 2. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Tough Intimidating look”
* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: Monday October 28th
* Put “PRISON GUARD” in subject line
CL Casting
“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com
(Starring: Martin Lawrence)
* Seeking Fit & Muscular Males of All Ethnicities w/Tactical experience ages 20 – 40’s
**MUST List All Military Experience & Tactical Training
* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: Tuesday October 29th
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Thunder Force” (Netflix)
(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/an Evening Gown, Cocktail Dress or Tuxedo
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: Monday November 11th
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(Staring: Kirstie Alley)
* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Parishioners” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “PARISHIONERS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(KARATE KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(SCHOOL KIDS)
* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “KIDS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Kristie Alley)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “COURT” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com
(PROTECT AND SERVE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as Police and Military 21yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY!! – Oct. 25th
* Put “Special Ability BG” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”
* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login