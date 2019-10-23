Casting Call: Will Smith needs Athletic Females for His Buddy Cop Film This Week.

Open roles for October 23rd - 30th

October 23, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Casting Call

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Oct. 23rd - 30th 

 

CL Casting      

“Buddy Cop Movie”  (Film)  Submissions@catrettcasting.com

   (Starring: Will Smith)

   Casting 2 types of ladies!

* 1. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Fit-Athletic Build”

* 2. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Tough Intimidating look”

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Shoots: Monday October 28th

* Put “PRISON GUARD” in subject line 

 

 

CL Casting      

“Buddy Cop Movie”  (Film)  Submissions@catrettcasting.com

   (Starring: Martin Lawrence)

* Seeking Fit & Muscular Males of All Ethnicities w/Tactical experience  ages 20 – 40’s

**MUST List All Military Experience & Tactical Training

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Shoots: Tuesday October 29th

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line 

 

 

Casting TaylorMade    

“Thunder Force”  (Netflix) 

   (Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/an Evening Gown, Cocktail Dress or Tuxedo

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Shoots: Monday November 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (Staring: Kirstie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors”   18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Parishioners”  18yrs & Older  

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “PARISHIONERS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/Martial Arts – Karate experience.  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (SCHOOL KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “School Kids”.  

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line 

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV)  YCTMDextras@gmail.com 

    (Starring: Kristie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG”  30 – 50yrs  

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line 

 

 

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV)  Blacklightningextras@gmail.com  

  (PROTECT AND SERVE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as Police and Military  21yrs & Older 

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY!! – Oct. 25th

* Put “Special Ability BG” in subject line.

 

 

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film)   extrascastingatl@gmail.com

    (FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”       

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA 

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment 

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

casting call
Greg Clarkson
Ramona DeBreaux
films
movies
Television
TV

