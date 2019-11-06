Casting Call: Go To Court...Sit Down...And Get Paid. Studio Audience Members Needed This Week.
Open roles for Nov. 6th - 13th
Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 6th - 13th
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com
Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself
Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.
Destination Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com
(FRESH FACES)
* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older
* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info
* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.
* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com
* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) to portray Supernatural HS Students.
* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info
* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)
* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)
Seeking African American Couples & Singles for the LIFETIME DocuSeries Marrying Millions.
* African American Woman who is “Single”/ “A Millionaire” / “Looking for love”
* African American Couple who come from Two Different “Financial Brackets”
* Are you a Single Millionaire Looking for Love?
* Are you in a New Relationship w/someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?
* Is your significant other in a different social class than you — And nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. www.hyltoncasting.com/MMATLANTA
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login