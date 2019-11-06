Casting Call: Go To Court...Sit Down...And Get Paid. Studio Audience Members Needed This Week.

Open roles for Nov. 6th - 13th

November 6, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux

Here's a list of job opportunities as an "Extra" Nov. 6th - 13th 

 

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@entercom.com

Follow the link to find out: How to Submit Yourself

Get the latest street closings due to filming by following: The City of Atlanta's Office of Film & Entertainment Twitter account.

 

 

Destination Casting 

“Multiple Upcoming Projects”   extras@destinationcasting.com 

    (FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes”    18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info  

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line 

 

 

Casting All Talent    

“Legacies” (CW)   Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) to portray Supernatural HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

 

 

Hylton Casting  

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)     

Seeking African American Couples & Singles for the LIFETIME DocuSeries Marrying Millions.

* African American Woman who is “Single”/ “A Millionaire” / “Looking for love”

* African American Couple who come from Two Different “Financial Brackets”

* Are you a Single Millionaire Looking for Love?

* Are you in a New Relationship w/someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?

* Is your significant other in a different social class than you — And nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. www.hyltoncasting.com/MMATLANTA

 

 

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”  

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities)   18yrs & Older          

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

 

 

Central Casting Georgia   (Casting Multiple Projects)

 * To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

    235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office. 

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

 

 

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”     

* Visit: www.georgia.org  

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries 

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment  

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production 

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

 

 

“OFFICIAL INFO”     

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

 www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

 

