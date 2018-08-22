Casting Call: Wanna be in Jamie's NEW Film

Here's a current list of job opportunities as an "Extra" for the week of Aug. 22 - 29

Casting TaylorMade

“Just Mercy” (Film)

(Starring: Jamie Foxx)

* Black Men, Women and Kids – Please Submit pics w/your best 1980’s Hairstyles

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Marlon Wayans Project – Seeking FRESH FACES”

[email protected]

* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Building Database w/New Faces for this project.

* Put “Female Fresh Face – or Male Fresh Face” in subject line.



Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]

* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]

* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: Male & Female Fitness Model types 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (FOX) [email protected]

* Men & Women to participate in a big “Day of The Dead” parade scene. (All Ethnicities)

* 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Day Of The Dead” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (FOX) [email protected]

* Men & Women to portray Bar Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.

* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]

* Seeking: (3) Sets of TWIN BABIES (All Ethnicities) Newborn to 6 months

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Parents MUST be able to provide clearance from doctor, permitting babies to work.

* Babies must NOT have any allergies - especially to Grape Jelly and Cream Cheese.

* Please Include in submission: Current Clear photos, include LEGAL name of ADULTS

& TWINS, City/State of Residence, Age of Twins, Contact #, Twin's Ht, Wt, All Clothing Sizes, (Including Shoes)

* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line



Destination Casting

“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]

(Building Database for Upcoming Projects)

* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities (8 – 80yrs)

* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line

