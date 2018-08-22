Casting Call: Wanna be in Jamie's NEW Film
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Jamie Foxx)
* Black Men, Women and Kids – Please Submit pics w/your best 1980’s Hairstyles
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Just Mercy” (Film)
(Starring: Brie Larson)
* Seeking: Regular & Classic Cars (In Good Condition) from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Marlon Wayans Project – Seeking FRESH FACES”
* Men & Women of ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Building Database w/New Faces for this project.
* Put “Female Fresh Face – or Male Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING”---- Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Walking Dead” (TV) [email protected]
* “ONGOING” ---- Thin Men & Women with LONG Hair!! 18yrs & Older
* Put “LONG HAIR” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Males & Females 18yrs & Older that look like a HS Student (All Ethnicities)
* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “HS Student” in subject line.
Casting All Talent
“Legacies” (CW) [email protected]
* Men & Women 21yrs & Older who are Parent and Teacher types (All Ethnicities)
* ALSO – To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches
* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info
* Put “Parent and Teacher type” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: Thru September 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Divorce Court” (TV)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Taping in Atlanta: August – November 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
www.HyltonCasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” August Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: [email protected]
* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,
and Info regarding registration for Upcoming Workshops.
* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: Male & Female Fitness Model types 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: [email protected]
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (FOX) [email protected]
* Men & Women to participate in a big “Day of The Dead” parade scene. (All Ethnicities)
* 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “Day Of The Dead” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (FOX) [email protected]
* Men & Women to portray Bar Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Along w/your 3 Pictures - Please submit Age, Ht, Wt, and All Contact Info.
* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) [email protected]
* Seeking: (3) Sets of TWIN BABIES (All Ethnicities) Newborn to 6 months
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* Parents MUST be able to provide clearance from doctor, permitting babies to work.
* Babies must NOT have any allergies - especially to Grape Jelly and Cream Cheese.
* Please Include in submission: Current Clear photos, include LEGAL name of ADULTS
& TWINS, City/State of Residence, Age of Twins, Contact #, Twin's Ht, Wt, All Clothing Sizes, (Including Shoes)
* Put “Twin Babies” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Untitled Project” (TV) [email protected]
(Building Database for Upcoming Projects)
* Men, Women, and Kids of ALL Ethnicities (8 – 80yrs)
* ALL Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!
* Put “John Doe or Jane Doe or Kid/Minor” in subject line
“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL
dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login