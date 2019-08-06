Rest In Power Toni Morrison: Nobel Prize Winner & Novelist

“She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order.”

― Toni Morrison, Beloved

When I learned of Nobel and Pulitzer winning author Toni Morrison passing today, I was, like many around the globe, saddened. I had not known she was ill and so that made the news a bit of a jolt. But then that feeling of loss was replaced with an appreciation for her life, light and literary work which continues to inspire people today.

I became familiar with Toni Morrison in junior high school. My 7th-grade teacher would encourage us to read novels on the school list. My classmate- and still a best friend- Marcus and I finished those novels and began to explore even more literary works. We read Beloved and then The Bluest Eye

Toni Morrison had this thing for writing to us, for us…Her work left an indelible impression on my soul and she was one of the inspirations who fueled my love of the written and spoken word. She raised my self-consciousness and awareness of the remnants of slavery in our culture and how it ultimately affects our interpersonal relationships.

Toni Morrison was one of the reasons I began writing in publications by 14 and went on to major in English. Though she is not with us, her spirit and mark have been made forever, and I thank her for helping to make me who I am.