Ramona DeBreaux's Air-Fried Chicken

LOVE those 11 herbs and spices, but looking for a healthier option? Bust out your air fryer and try this recipe! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Chicken

1 cup butter milk

2 cups white flour

2/3 tbl salt

1/2 tbl thyme

1/2 tbl basil

1/3 tbl oregano

1 tbl dried mustard

1 tbl celery salt

1 tbl black pepper

4 tbls paprika

2 tbls garlic salt

1 tbl ground ginger

3 tbls white pepper

Directions:

Soak Chicken in 1 cup buttermilk for at least 1 hour Combine all dry ingredients Coat chicken evenly Air fry on 360 for 18 minutes Flip chicken over at 9 minutes

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!