Ramona DeBreaux's Air-Fried Chicken

with Wayfield Foods

July 11, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Categories: 
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

LOVE those 11 herbs and spices, but looking for a healthier option?  Bust out your air fryer and try this recipe! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • Chicken
  • 1 cup butter milk
  • 2 cups white flour
  • 2/3 tbl salt
  • 1/2 tbl thyme
  • 1/2 tbl basil
  • 1/3 tbl oregano
  • 1 tbl dried mustard
  • 1 tbl celery salt
  • 1 tbl black pepper
  • 4 tbls paprika
  • 2 tbls garlic salt
  • 1 tbl ground ginger
  • 3 tbls white pepper

Directions:

  1. Soak Chicken in 1 cup buttermilk for at least 1 hour
  2. Combine all dry ingredients
  3. Coat chicken evenly
  4. Air fry on 360 for 18 minutes
  5. Flip chicken over at 9 minutes 

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

 

Tags: 
Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods
Sponsored Content

Recent Podcast Audio
Actress Fisher Tells V103 News We Have To Stop The Ban Everywhere WVEEFM: On-Demand
Job seekers are urged to come hire-ready and dressed for success at citywide career expo WVEEFM: On-Demand
Michelle Obama tells Atlanta how Husband Eased Fears about Book Launch WVEEFM: On-Demand
Chairman of Fulton County Robb Pitts delivers 2019 State of the County WVEEFM: On-Demand
ACLU 's Andrea Young says they will sue over so-called "Life Act" WVEEFM: On-Demand
Governor Brian Kemp Signs Bill Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes