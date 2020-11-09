Ramona DeBreaux's Autumn Dutch Baby
with Wayfield Foods
November 9, 2020
Ingredients:
- 5 eggs
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Whipped cream
- Fresh berries
- Candied nuts
- Caramel sauce
- Powdered sugar
Directions:
- Combine eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, flour
- Melt butter in skillet
- Pour batter into heated skillet
- Bake at 425 for 22 minutes
- Top with whipped cream and fruit or candied nuts and caramel
- Top with powdered sugar
