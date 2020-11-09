Ramona DeBreaux's Autumn Dutch Baby

Bust out your cast iron skillet and make this crowd pleasing Dutch Baby for dessert! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

5 eggs

2/3 cup whole milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons butter

Whipped cream

Fresh berries

Candied nuts

Caramel sauce

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Combine eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, flour Melt butter in skillet Pour batter into heated skillet Bake at 425 for 22 minutes Top with whipped cream and fruit or candied nuts and caramel Top with powdered sugar

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!