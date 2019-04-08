Ramona DeBreaux's BBQ Honey Mustard Salmon

Let's try something new for Easter this year! Ditch the ham and try this delicious BBQ honey mustard salmon! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1/3 cup whole grain mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

4 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Non-stick spray

Aluminum foil

Two salmon fillets

Your favorite BBQ sauce

Fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

Whisk together mustard, lemon juice, honey, garlic, salt and pepper Spray aluminum foil with non-stick spray Coat salmon in mustard sauce Bake at 375F for 8 minutes Coat with your favorite bbq sauce Bake for another 4-6 minutes Top with fresh chopped parsley Plate and enjoy!

