Ramona DeBreaux's BBQ Honey Mustard Salmon

with Wayfield Foods

April 8, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

Let's try something new for Easter this year!  Ditch the ham and try this delicious BBQ honey mustard salmon! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup whole grain mustard
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 4 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • Non-stick spray
  • Aluminum foil
  • Two salmon fillets
  • Your favorite BBQ sauce
  • Fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

  1. Whisk together mustard, lemon juice, honey, garlic, salt and pepper
  2. Spray aluminum foil with non-stick spray
  3. Coat salmon in mustard sauce
  4. Bake at 375F for 8 minutes
  5. Coat with your favorite bbq sauce
  6. Bake for another 4-6 minutes
  7. Top with fresh chopped parsley
  8. Plate and enjoy!

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods
