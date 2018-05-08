Ramona DeBreaux's Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Think you need to head out to an expensive cajun restaurant to get shrimp & grits? Think again! Ramona has a quick an easy way for you to enjoy this New Orleans staple at thome! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Quick grits

14.5 oz can chicken broth

Block of cream cheese (whipped if possible)

Land o Lakes whipped butter

Pack of Jumbo Shrimp

3 garlic cloves

Tiny jar of red peppers if not a smalllllll red pepper

2 stems of green onion

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Bunch of fresh basil stems

Directions:

Combine 1/2 cup instant grits, 14.5 oz can chicken broth and 1.5 oz water

Mince 2 cloves garlic

Finely slice 2 green onions

Cook grits to package directions

Mix in 2.5 oz cream cheese

Whip until melted and creamy

Add tablespoon butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil to saucepan

Add garlic, basil, paprika

Add 1/2 pound raw shrimp

Season with black pepper and roasted red peppers

Sautee until light pink and slightly golden

Add chopped green onions

Serve over grits

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!