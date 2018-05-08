Ramona DeBreaux's Cajun Shrimp & Grits with Wayfield Foods
sponsored by Wayfield Foods
Think you need to head out to an expensive cajun restaurant to get shrimp & grits? Think again! Ramona has a quick an easy way for you to enjoy this New Orleans staple at thome! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
Quick grits
14.5 oz can chicken broth
Block of cream cheese (whipped if possible)
Land o Lakes whipped butter
Pack of Jumbo Shrimp
3 garlic cloves
Tiny jar of red peppers if not a smalllllll red pepper
2 stems of green onion
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Bunch of fresh basil stems
Directions:
Combine 1/2 cup instant grits, 14.5 oz can chicken broth and 1.5 oz water
Mince 2 cloves garlic
Finely slice 2 green onions
Cook grits to package directions
Mix in 2.5 oz cream cheese
Whip until melted and creamy
Add tablespoon butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil to saucepan
Add garlic, basil, paprika
Add 1/2 pound raw shrimp
Season with black pepper and roasted red peppers
Sautee until light pink and slightly golden
Add chopped green onions
Serve over grits
