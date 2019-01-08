Ramona DeBreaux's Cast-Iron Crusted Ribeye

January 8, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Ramona Debreaux and celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa are here to show you the BEST way to cook a steak for dinner!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

 

Ingredients:

  • Ribeye
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • Sprig of rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

  1. Dry room temperature ribeye
  2. Generously season both sides with salt and pepper
  3. Heat dry cast-iron skillet
  4. Add canola oil
  5. Place ribeye in the pan and do not move
  6. Flip after 4 minutes
  7. Add garlic, rosemary and butter to skillet
  8. Spoon melted butter over ribeye
  9. Finish cooking to desired temperature
  10. Remove from heat and let rest 2 minutes
  11. Serve with garlic or rosemary butter

Wayfield Foods
Ramona DeBreaux
