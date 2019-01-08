Ramona DeBreaux's Cast-Iron Crusted Ribeye

Ramona Debreaux and celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa are here to show you the BEST way to cook a steak for dinner! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Ribeye

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 cloves garlic

Sprig of rosemary

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Dry room temperature ribeye Generously season both sides with salt and pepper Heat dry cast-iron skillet Add canola oil Place ribeye in the pan and do not move Flip after 4 minutes Add garlic, rosemary and butter to skillet Spoon melted butter over ribeye Finish cooking to desired temperature Remove from heat and let rest 2 minutes Serve with garlic or rosemary butter

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!