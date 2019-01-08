Ramona DeBreaux's Cast-Iron Crusted Ribeye
January 8, 2019
Ingredients:
- Ribeye
- Salt and pepper
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- Sprig of rosemary
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
- Dry room temperature ribeye
- Generously season both sides with salt and pepper
- Heat dry cast-iron skillet
- Add canola oil
- Place ribeye in the pan and do not move
- Flip after 4 minutes
- Add garlic, rosemary and butter to skillet
- Spoon melted butter over ribeye
- Finish cooking to desired temperature
- Remove from heat and let rest 2 minutes
- Serve with garlic or rosemary butter
