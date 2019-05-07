Ramona DeBreaux's Cast Iron Peach Crostata

It's officially peach season in ATL and this pie is a great way to make use of the fresh peaches from Wayfield Foods! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups flour

2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

3–5 tablespoons ice water

8 cups peeled, sliced peaches (7–8 regular sized peaches)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon coarse sugar

1/3 cup water

Directions:

Combine flour, brown sugar and salt Cut butter into cubes and add to flour mixture Add shortening Use a fork to cut the butter and shortening into the flour Add ice water until mixture can be pressed together with your fingers Press into a disc and wrap with plastic wrap, refrigerate for one hour Preheat oven to 400F Combine peaches, remaining brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt Roll out pastry dough and transfer to cast iron skillet Place peaches in the skillet and fold edges of pastry over the filling, leaving the center uncovered Brush egg over pastry and sprinkle with coarse sugar Bake until edges are golden brown Combine reserved peach liquid with water and salt over medium heat until thickened and drizzle over warm pie

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!