Ramona DeBreaux's Cast Iron Peach Crostata

with Wayfield Foods

May 7, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
It's officially peach season in ATL and this pie is a great way to make use of the fresh peaches from Wayfield Foods! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
  • 3–5 tablespoons ice water
  • 8 cups peeled, sliced peaches (7–8 regular sized peaches)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon coarse sugar
  • 1/3 cup water

Directions:

  1. Combine flour, brown sugar and salt
  2. Cut butter into cubes and add to flour mixture
  3. Add shortening
  4. Use a fork to cut the butter and shortening into the flour
  5. Add ice water until mixture can be pressed together with your fingers
  6. Press into a disc and wrap with plastic wrap, refrigerate for one hour
  7. Preheat oven to 400F
  8. Combine peaches, remaining brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt
  9. Roll out pastry dough and transfer to cast iron skillet
  10. Place peaches in the skillet and fold edges of pastry over the filling, leaving the center uncovered
  11. Brush egg over pastry and sprinkle with coarse sugar
  12. Bake until edges are golden brown
  13. Combine reserved peach liquid with water and salt over medium heat until thickened and drizzle over warm pie

 

Wayfield Foods
Ramona DeBreaux
