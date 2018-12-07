Ramona DeBreaux's Christmas Candy Popcorn
December 7, 2018
Ingredients:
- Your favorite popcorn
- Melting milk chocolate
- Melting white chocolate
- M&M candies
- Sprinkles
- Additional holiday candy (feel free to pick your favorite!)
Directions:
- Pour popcorn into a casserole dish
- Melt chocolate over a double broiler
- Drizzle chocolate over popcorn
- Repeat with white white chocolate
- Lightly mix popcorn and chocolate
- Cover with your favorite M&Ms
- Cover with your favorite sprinkles
- Serve it up and don't forget to save some for Santa
