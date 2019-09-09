Ramona DeBreaux's Fake & Bake Mac and Cheese

It's super easy to spruce up a boxed mac and cheese! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 box mac and cheese

1 block colby & monterey jack cheese

1 block cheddar cheese

4-6 slices american cheese

Italian seasoning

Directions:

Cook mac and cheese to box's instructions Cube colby & monterey jack cheese and cheddar cheese Distribute colby & monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and american cheese on top of box'd mac Sprinkle with Italian seasoning Broil until bubbling and serve!

