Ramona DeBreaux's Fake & Bake Mac and Cheese

with Wayfield Foods

September 9, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Ingredients:

  • 1 box mac and cheese
  • 1 block colby & monterey jack cheese
  • 1 block cheddar cheese
  • 4-6 slices american cheese
  • Italian seasoning

Directions:

  1. Cook mac and cheese to box's instructions
  2. Cube colby & monterey jack cheese and cheddar cheese
  3. Distribute colby & monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and american cheese on top of box'd mac
  4. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning
  5. Broil until bubbling and serve!

