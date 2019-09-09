Ramona DeBreaux's Fake & Bake Mac and Cheese
September 9, 2019
Ingredients:
- 1 box mac and cheese
- 1 block colby & monterey jack cheese
- 1 block cheddar cheese
- 4-6 slices american cheese
- Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Cook mac and cheese to box's instructions
- Cube colby & monterey jack cheese and cheddar cheese
- Distribute colby & monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese and american cheese on top of box'd mac
- Sprinkle with Italian seasoning
- Broil until bubbling and serve!
