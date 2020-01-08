Ramona DeBreaux's Garlic Butter Chicken Skillet

with Wayfield Foods

January 8, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

Your standard chicken breast dinner won’t be boring with these added flavors!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 3 – 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1 pound green beans
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon and lemon slices, for garnish
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red chili pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

  1. Combine paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper
  2. Pound chicken flat
  3. Trim ends off green beans and cook to package instructions
  4. Coat chicken with seasoning
  5. Brown chicken in butter in a skillet
  6. Transfer chicken when cooked through
  7. In same pan, add butter, parsley, garlic and hot sauce
  8. Add cooked green beans
  9. Add chicken stock and lemon juice
  10. Return chicken to skillet for serving
Wayfield Foods
Ramona DeBreaux
