Ramona DeBreaux's General Tso's Cauliflower

Ramona Debreaux here with a healthier, vegetarian version of one of your take-out favorites!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegetable broth

2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in water

1 inch ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 head cauliflower

4 eggs

1 cup flower

2/3 cup cornstarch

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

Scallions for garnish

Directions:

Whisk together vegetable broth, sesame oil, sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, tomato paste, cornstarch and ginger Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil on medium-low heat Add garlic to oil Add sauce to pan Simmer sauce until thick Separate cauliflower Combine eggs, flower, corn starch, salt, water and whisk until smooth Coat cauliflower Fly cauliflower in hot oil Flip when golden Top with sauce and toss to coat Finish with scallions

