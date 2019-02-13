Ramona DeBreaux's General Tso's Cauliflower

Ramona Debreaux here with a healthier, vegetarian version of one of your take-out favorites!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup vegetable broth
  • 2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in water
  • 1 inch ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 head cauliflower
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup flower
  • 2/3 cup cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Scallions for garnish

Directions:

  1. Whisk together vegetable broth, sesame oil, sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, tomato paste, cornstarch and ginger
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil on medium-low heat
  3. Add garlic to oil
  4. Add sauce to pan
  5. Simmer sauce until thick
  6. Separate cauliflower
  7. Combine eggs, flower, corn starch, salt, water and whisk until smooth
  8. Coat cauliflower
  9. Fly cauliflower in hot oil
  10. Flip when golden
  11. Top with sauce and toss to coat
  12. Finish with scallions

