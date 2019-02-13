Ramona DeBreaux's General Tso's Cauliflower
February 13, 2019
Ramona Debreaux here with a healthier, vegetarian version of one of your take-out favorites!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in water
- 1 inch ginger
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 head cauliflower
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup flower
- 2/3 cup cornstarch
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup water
- Scallions for garnish
Directions:
- Whisk together vegetable broth, sesame oil, sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, tomato paste, cornstarch and ginger
- Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil on medium-low heat
- Add garlic to oil
- Add sauce to pan
- Simmer sauce until thick
- Separate cauliflower
- Combine eggs, flower, corn starch, salt, water and whisk until smooth
- Coat cauliflower
- Fly cauliflower in hot oil
- Flip when golden
- Top with sauce and toss to coat
- Finish with scallions
