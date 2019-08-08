Ramona DeBreaux's Herb & Cheese Tomato Pizzaiolas

Trying to watch your carbs, but LOVE pizza? Give these herb & cheese tomato pizzaiolas a try! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Butter

4 roma tomatoes

4 cloves garlic

Mozzarella cheese

Italian Seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

Directions:

Mince garlic gloves Slice tomatoes in half Scoop out inside and seeds Fill with 1/2 teaspoon butter Add garlic Top with mozzarella Top with Italian seasoning mix Top with salt and pepper Top with olive oil Bake at 350 until bubbling

