Ramona DeBreaux's Herb & Cheese Tomato Pizzaiolas
with Wayfield Foods
August 8, 2019
Trying to watch your carbs, but LOVE pizza? Give these herb & cheese tomato pizzaiolas a try! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
- Butter
- 4 roma tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic
- Mozzarella cheese
- Italian Seasoning
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
Directions:
- Mince garlic gloves
- Slice tomatoes in half
- Scoop out inside and seeds
- Fill with 1/2 teaspoon butter
- Add garlic
- Top with mozzarella
- Top with Italian seasoning mix
- Top with salt and pepper
- Top with olive oil
- Bake at 350 until bubbling
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!