Ramona DeBreaux's Herb & Cheese Tomato Pizzaiolas

with Wayfield Foods

August 8, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Categories: 
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

Trying to watch your carbs, but LOVE pizza?  Give these herb & cheese tomato pizzaiolas a try!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

 

  • Butter
  • 4 roma tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • Italian Seasoning
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil

 

Directions:

  1. Mince garlic gloves
  2. Slice tomatoes in half
  3. Scoop out inside and seeds
  4. Fill with 1/2 teaspoon butter
  5. Add garlic
  6. Top with mozzarella
  7. Top with Italian seasoning mix
  8. Top with salt and pepper
  9. Top with olive oil
  10. Bake at 350 until bubbling

 

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

 

Tags: 
Wayfield Foods
Ramona DeBreaux
Sponsored Content