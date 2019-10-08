Ramona DeBreaux's Holiday Hand Pies

These hand pies are so easy to customize and so much fun to make with your family! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 roll of your favorite pie crust

1-3 cans of your favorite pie filling (for variety)

1 egg

1 tsp of water

Directions:

Roll out pie crust and cut out dough in large circles Press dough circles into muffin tin Design circles for pie tops Fill with your favorite filling (we used peach and cherry!) Top with your designs Beat 1 egg and 1 tsp of water Brush egg wash on top of pies Bake at 375 for 30 minutes

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!