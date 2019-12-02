Ramona DeBreaux's Holiday Toscana Soup

December 2, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

Here's an incredible soup to warm you up on those cold winter nights!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 1 large link of turkey sausage
  • 1 bushel of kale
  • 1 large potato
  • 1 large onion
  • Sun dried tomatoes
  • 32 oz chicken broth
  • 2 cups half and half
  • 5 cloves of garlic (chopped)
  • Crushed red pepper
  • Salt and pepper
  • Parmesan cheese

 

Directions:

  1. Chop sausage and bake in the oven at 350 until fully cooked
  2. Roughly chop kale
  3. Cut potatoes and onions to desired size
  4. Slice sun dried tomatoes
  5. Combine broth and half and half in a large pot
  6. Add kale, sausage, potatoes, onion, garlic, tomatoes, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper
  7. Cook on medium heat until potatoes are tender
  8. Top with parmesan cheese

 

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

