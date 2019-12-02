Ramona DeBreaux's Holiday Toscana Soup

Here's an incredible soup to warm you up on those cold winter nights! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 large link of turkey sausage

1 bushel of kale

1 large potato

1 large onion

Sun dried tomatoes

32 oz chicken broth

2 cups half and half

5 cloves of garlic (chopped)

Crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Chop sausage and bake in the oven at 350 until fully cooked Roughly chop kale Cut potatoes and onions to desired size Slice sun dried tomatoes Combine broth and half and half in a large pot Add kale, sausage, potatoes, onion, garlic, tomatoes, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper Cook on medium heat until potatoes are tender Top with parmesan cheese

