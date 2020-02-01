Ramona DeBreaux's Lemon Butter Chicken Picatta

This fancy dish can get expensive at Italian restaurants, but with Wayfield Foods, you can make this for a family of four for under $10! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

8 chicken breast halves

1 egg

2 tablespoons and 1/4 cup dry white wine

5 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup parsley, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Pound out chicken breasts to 1/4 inch Combine egg, wine lemon juice and garlic Combine flour, parmesan cheese, parsley and salt Coat chicken with flour mixture, then egg mixture, then flour mixture again Brown chicken in 1 1/2 teaspoons of oil for 3-5 minutes each side. Remove and keep warm In the same pan, melt butter, add remaining wine and lemon juice and bring to boil until sauce is reduced by a fourth. Drizzle sauce over chicken and enjoy!

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!