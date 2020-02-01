Ramona DeBreaux's Lemon Butter Chicken Picatta
with Wayfield Foods
February 1, 2020
This fancy dish can get expensive at Italian restaurants, but with Wayfield Foods, you can make this for a family of four for under $10! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
- 8 chicken breast halves
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons and 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 5 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup parsley, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
- Pound out chicken breasts to 1/4 inch
- Combine egg, wine lemon juice and garlic
- Combine flour, parmesan cheese, parsley and salt
- Coat chicken with flour mixture, then egg mixture, then flour mixture again
- Brown chicken in 1 1/2 teaspoons of oil for 3-5 minutes each side. Remove and keep warm
- In the same pan, melt butter, add remaining wine and lemon juice and bring to boil until sauce is reduced by a fourth.
- Drizzle sauce over chicken and enjoy!
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!