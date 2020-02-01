Ramona DeBreaux's Lemon Butter Chicken Picatta

with Wayfield Foods

February 1, 2020
Ramona DeBreaux
Ramona with Wayfield Foods

This fancy dish can get expensive at Italian restaurants, but with Wayfield Foods, you can make this for a family of four for under $10!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 8 chicken breast halves
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons and 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 5 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup parsley, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

  1. Pound out chicken breasts to 1/4 inch
  2. Combine egg, wine lemon juice and garlic
  3. Combine flour, parmesan cheese, parsley and salt
  4. Coat chicken with flour mixture, then egg mixture, then flour mixture again
  5. Brown chicken in 1 1/2 teaspoons of oil for 3-5 minutes each side. Remove and keep warm
  6. In the same pan, melt butter, add remaining wine and lemon juice and bring to boil until sauce is reduced by a fourth.
  7. Drizzle sauce over chicken and enjoy!

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods
