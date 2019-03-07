Ramona DeBreaux's Low Carb Shrimp Burger

March 7, 2019
Ramona DeBreaux
V FOR LIFE

So many people are giving a low carb or keto diet right now, so I just had to put my twist on this pescatarian favorite! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what's on sale...and remember...eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Wayfield Foods' Argentinian Red Shrimp
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • Zest of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 quarter cup sliced green onions
  • 1 half teaspoon capers
  • 1 teaspoon stone ground mustard
  • 1 and a half teaspoon mayo
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive or avocado oil
  • 1/3 cup mayonaise
  • 3/4 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 tomato
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce

Directions:

  1. Chop shrimp
  2. Combine  shrimp with onion powder, garlic powder, lemon zest, green onions, capers, mustard, mayo, salt and pepper
  3. Form into patties
  4. Cook in oil
  5. Flip when golden
  6. For the sauce, combine mayo, hot sauce, ketchup
  7. Thinly slice tomato and avocado
  8. Cut ends of lettuce for "buns"
  9. Plate and enjoy!

Ramona DeBreaux
Wayfield Foods
